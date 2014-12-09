FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks -Thai index falls on sell-off in energy shares
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 9, 2014 / 11:31 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Thai index falls on sell-off in energy shares

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell on Tuesday, with the key Thai share index hitting a
six-week closing low amid sell-   offs in energy shares, while
foreign outflows pulled most other regional indexes lower.
    The key SET index fell 1 percent to 1,559.56, the
lowest closing level since Oct. 28.
    Shares of PTT Pcl, the country's biggest oil and
gas firm, dropped 6 percent, the worst single-day loss since
October 2011. Brent crude oil hit a fresh five-year low on
Tuesday before steadying near $66 a barrel. 
    Foreign investors sold shares worth a net 3.5 billion baht
($106.32 million), erasing their net purchase of 1.8 billion
baht on Monday, Thomson Reuters data showed. 
    The Thai stock market will be closed on Wednesday for a
public holiday, reopening on Thursday.
    The Malaysian bourse reported net foreign selling worth 282
million ringgit ($80.99 million), while the Kuala Lumpur
composite index fell for a second session to its lowest
close since September 2013.
    Indonesia's key share index finished at a two-week
closing low, with net foreign selling worth 461 billion rupiah
($37.40 million). 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3319.84       3297.84       +0.67
 Kuala Lumpur       1738.10       1740.84       -0.16
 Bangkok            1559.56       1575.55       -1.01
 Jakarta            5122.31       5144.01       -0.42
 Manila             7183.87       7230.56       -0.65
 Ho Chi Minh         555.31        571.68       -2.86
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 Singapore          3319.84       3167.43       +4.81
 Kuala Lumpur       1738.10       1866.96       -6.90
 Bangkok            1559.56       1298.71      +20.09
 Jakarta            5122.31       4274.18      +19.84
 Manila             7183.87       5889.83      +21.97
 Ho Chi Minh         555.31        504.63      +10.04
 ($1 = 32.9200 baht)
($1 = 3.4820 ringgit)
($1 = 12,327.0000 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.