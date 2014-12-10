FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks- Malaysian shares post biggest gains in two weeks
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 10, 2014 / 6:01 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks- Malaysian shares post biggest gains in two weeks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
mostly rose on Wednesday, with Malaysia leading the gains as it
rebounded from a 15 month-low.
    The Malaysian stock index rose 0.9 percent, its
biggest gain in more than two weeks, after the previous
session's lowest close since September 2013 on concerns over
declining crude oil prices.
    "Investors have started to accumulate selective stocks in
Malaysia. The decline earlier this week has brought prices
fairly low," said Reza Priyambada, head of research at Woori
Korindo Securities in Jakarta.
    Latex products manufacturer Hartalega Holdings Bhd 
rose 1.5 percent after Maybank IB Research upgraded the stock to
'buy' and raised its target price, citing its earnings profile
and saying it was benefiting from a stronger US dollar against
the ringgit.
    Indonesia's Jakarta Composite Index rebounded from a
two-week low, gaining 0.3 percent for the day.
    Shares in PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia, the country's
second largest lender by assets, rose 1.8 percent on Wednesday
after Indonesian brokerage Danareksa reiterated its 'buy' rating
on the stock, citing a "well-managed deposits structure and
resilient margins".
    The Singapore index rose 0.3 percent, while
Philippine stocks fell 0.4 percent.
    The Thai stock market was closed on Wednesday for a public
holiday and will reopen on Thursday.
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on 0502 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3328.94       3319.84       +0.27
 Kuala Lumpur       1754.01       1738.10       +0.92
 Bangkok              --          1559.56         -- 
 Jakarta            5136.92       5122.31       +0.29
 Manila             7153.22       7183.87       -0.43
 Ho Chi Minh         554.55        555.31       -0.76
 
 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.