FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks -Thai index down on energy shares; Indonesia falls before rate decision
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
December 11, 2014 / 11:06 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Thai index down on energy shares; Indonesia falls before rate decision

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Thai shares suffered the worst
drop in almost a year on Thursday as investors offloaded shares
of large cap energy firms amid a tumble in global oil prices,
while other regional markets retreated after rebounding in the
previous session.
    The SET index ended down 2.1 percent, its biggest
single-day fall since January. Shares of PTT and PTT
Exploration and Production, making about 10 percent
of the index, slipped 3.5 percent and 5.7 percent, respectively.
    The heavy losses came as retail investors sold shares held
in margin accounts while there was also active short-selling
among foreign and institutional investors, said an equities
trader in Bangkok.
    "The direction of the crude oil market remains uncertain and
the selloff today was a bit of a capitulation. Tomorrow, we can
expect to see a technical rebound, given the selling today is
quite overdone," the trader said.
    The Thai bourse said foreign investors sold shares worth a
net 3.4 billion baht ($103.60 million). 
    Oil edged higher on Thursday towards $65 a barrel, helped by
a weaker U.S. dollar, although prices remained close to a
five-year low on signs that already ample supply will be even
more plentiful in 2015. 
    Kuala Lumpur's composite index slid 1.2 percent
after Wednesday's 1.6 percent rise, led down by shares of
Petronas Dagangan.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index reversed its
previous day's gain, with shares of Keppel Corp among
the top losers.
    Indonesian shares ended a tad lower amid weakness in
interest rate-sensitive stocks such as Bank Rakyat Indonesia
 and Bank Mandiri ahead of the central bank's
interest rate decision, which came after the closing bell.
    Indonesia's central bank kept its policy rate at 7.75
percent as expected on Thursday, saying the level is consistent
with efforts to keep inflation under control after a fuel price
hike. 
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3318.70       3325.81       -0.21
 Kuala Lumpur       1744.57       1765.52       -1.19
 Bangkok            1526.81       1559.56       -2.10
 Jakarta            5152.69       5165.41       -0.25
 Manila             7072.10       7175.08       -1.44
 Ho Chi Minh         550.11        557.19       -1.27
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 Singapore          3318.70       3167.43       +4.78
 Kuala Lumpur       1744.57       1866.96       -6.56
 Bangkok            1526.81       1298.71      +17.56
 Jakarta            5152.69       4274.18      +20.55
 Manila             7072.10       5889.83      +20.07
 Ho Chi Minh         550.11        504.63       +9.01
 ($1 = 32.8200 baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.