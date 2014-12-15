FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks -Markets fall as oil plunges; Jakarta hit by weak rupiah
December 15, 2014 / 5:40 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Markets fall as oil plunges; Jakarta hit by weak rupiah

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Commodity-related stocks dragged
down Southeast Asian markets on Monday as oil prices dived to
their lowest in more than five years, while in Jakarta, shares
fell after the rupiah hit its weakest since August 1998.
    Thailand's stock index led the decline in the region
with 3 percent drop, its biggest one-day fall this year, and
also brought the index to its lowest since June. 
    "Oil price is a drag on the markets today, leading the other
commodity stocks down," said Harry Su, head of research at
Bahana Securities in Jakarta. 
    Brent crude futures fell as much as 2.5 percent early on
Monday before recovering later in the day.     
    Top Thai energy company PTT Pcl fell 3.6 percent.
PTT said on Monday it would sell its palm oil business in
Indonesia by June next year. 
    In Malaysia, SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd fell 5.5
percent and was among the most traded by volume. The Malaysian
stock index was down 1.7 percent to its lowest in 16
months.
    The Indonesian composite stock index dropped 0.9
percent to its lowest in nearly three weeks as the rupiah
tumbled to its weakest since August 1998.
    Improving U.S. data hit the currency as foreign investors
possibly sold Indonesian assets. 
     
   
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on 0458 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3290.70       3324.13       -1.02
 Kuala Lumpur       1703.74       1732.99       -1.69
 Bangkok            1468.45       1514.95       -3.17
 Jakarta            5113.65       5160.43       -0.91
 Manila             7178.80       7224.21       -0.63
 Ho Chi Minh         553.57        553.93       -0.06
 

 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
