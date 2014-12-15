FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks -Thailand at six-month low, leads Southeast Asia falls
#Asia
December 15, 2014 / 10:26 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Thailand at six-month low, leads Southeast Asia falls

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Thailand's stock index led
Southeast Asia's falls on Monday, dropping to its lowest close
since June as energy stocks dragged down the overall market due
to concern over oil's decline.
    Thai stocks fell more than 9 percent on Monday, before
recovering some of the losses to finish down 2.4 percent, its
lowest close since June 26. 
    An analyst in Bangkok said there was panic selling after the
index broke the support level of 1,500, due to falling energy
stocks, which make up 30 percent by weight. 
    PTT Plc, the country's largest energy company, fell
4.9 percent. 
    Brent crude hit a fresh five-year low close to $60 a barrel
on Monday after oil exporter group OPEC said on Sunday it will
not cut oil output despite high supply. 
    Malaysian stocks fell 2.1 percent, while in
Indonesia, the main stock index fell 1 percent to a
three-week low after the rupiah hit its weakest since August
1998. 
    The Philippines bucked the trend, rising 0.7 percent. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3294.14       3324.13       -0.90
 Kuala Lumpur       1697.31       1732.99       -2.06
 Bangkok            1478.49       1514.95       -2.41
 Jakarta            5108.43       5160.43       -1.01
 Manila             7275.62       7224.21       +0.71
 Ho Chi Minh         547.93        553.93       -1.08
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 Singapore          3294.14       3167.43       -4.00
 Kuala Lumpur       1697.31       1866.96       -9.09
 Bangkok            1478.49       1298.71       +13.8
 Jakarta            5108.43       4274.18       +19.5
 Manila             7275.62       5889.83       +23.5
 Ho Chi Minh         547.93        504.63       +8.58
 
 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
