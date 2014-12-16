FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks -Extend declines on emerging markets sell-off
December 16, 2014 / 5:00 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Extend declines on emerging markets sell-off

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
slumped on Tuesday after emerging market currencies were hit by
global risk aversion, triggered by a sharp decline in the
Russian rouble.
    "Conditions in Russia pushed investors to return to holding
U.S. dollar, which hurt local currencies and stock markets in
the region," said Muhamad Alfatih, an analyst with Samuel
Sekuritas in Jakarta.
    The Russian central bank on Tuesday sharply hiked interest
rates to halt a collapse in the rouble. Before the hike, the
currency hit a record low on plunging oil prices and sanctions
linked to the Ukraine crisis. 
    Shares in Bangkok led the regional decline with a
2.4 percent loss led by energy and banking stocks. The index is
down for the sixth consecutive session. 
    Thai stock exchange data shows foreign investors have been
net sellers in the past four sessions to Monday with a total
outflow of 14 billion baht ($424.50 million). 
    Thailand's central bank said it has not seen "unusual
capital outflow" and is not planning to take measures to support
the baht. 
    The Indonesian stock index fell as much as 2 percent
to its lowest in five weeks after the rupiah hit 12,950 against
the dollar earlier in the day, its lowest since August 1998. The
index extended a 1 percent loss from the previous
session.    
    Philippine stocks fell 1.1 percent while Singapore's
Straits Times Index lost nearly 2 percent.

For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change 0435 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3229.31       3294.14       -1.97
 Kuala Lumpur       1690.80       1697.31       -0.38
 Bangkok            1443.06       1478.49       -2.36
 Jakarta            5007.38       5108.43       -1.98
 Manila             7195.75       7275.62       -1.10
 Ho Chi Minh         539.45        547.93       -1.55
 ($1 = 32.9800 baht)

 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
