FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks -Down; extends losses on sell-off in emerging markets
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 16, 2014 / 10:11 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Down; extends losses on sell-off in emerging markets

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
extend losses on Tuesday after a fall in the Russian rouble
triggered a sell-off in emerging markets due to global risk
aversion.
    The slump in the rouble on the back of falling oil prices
and Western sanctions has sent emerging market investors into a
panic, analysts said, prompting U.S. dollar buying which hurt
local currencies and stock prices in Southeast Asia. 
    Russia's central bank sharply hiked interest rates early on
Tuesday to support the currency, but after a brief recovery the
rouble fell to a new all-time low against the dollar.
 
    Thai stocks fell as much as 3.9 percent led by
energy stocks before recovering some losses to close 1.1 percent
down for the day, a sixth consecutive day of falls.
    Shares of PTT Exploration and Production PCL fell
5.2 percent to their lowest since April 2009, while Bangchak
Petroleum PCL lost 4.1 percent to its lowest in more
than four months.
    The Thai central bank said it did not see "unusual capital
outflow" from the country despite foreign investors posting
about 14 billion baht ($424.89 million) of net sales in the past
four sessions to Monday. 
    Indonesian stocks fell 1.6 percent, extending a 1
percent decline from the previous session, after the rupiah
 hit a fresh 16-year low early on Tuesday. Later, the
currency recovered after Bank Indonesia intervened in the forex
and bond markets. 
    Singapore's stock index lost 2.4 percent while the
Philippines fell 1.6 percent.

    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3215.09       3294.14       -2.40
 Kuala Lumpur       1673.94       1697.31       -1.38
 Bangkok            1461.74       1478.49       -1.13
 Jakarta            5026.03       5108.43       -1.61
 Manila             7160.38       7275.62       -1.58
 Ho Chi Minh         535.14        547.93       -2.33
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 Singapore          3215.09       3167.43       +1.50
 Kuala Lumpur       1673.94       1866.96       -10.4
 Bangkok            1461.74       1298.71       +12.6
 Jakarta            5026.03       4274.18       +17.6
 Manila             7160.38       5889.83       +21.6
 Ho Chi Minh         535.14        504.63       +6.04
 ($1 = 32.9500 baht)

 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.