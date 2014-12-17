FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks -Mostly up; Thai shares end 6-day slump
December 17, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Mostly up; Thai shares end 6-day slump

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
mostly rose on Wednesday, with Thai shares ending six
consecutive sessions of losses to lead the regional gains.
    The Thai stock index rose 1.3 percent, its biggest
one-day gain since August, regaining some lost ground after
having slumped 8.5 percent over the past six sessions.
    Energy sector shares led the gains, rebounding from earlier
losses due to declining crude oil prices.
    Teerada Charnyingyong, an analyst with Phillip Capital in
Bangkok, said the index was on a technical rebound as investors
bought stocks at cheaper prices.
    Thai energy giant PTT PLC's shares rose 4 percent
after falling to their lowest in six months on Tuesday.
    Stocks in Jakarta rose 0.2 percent, following some
recovery in the rupiah. The Indonesian currency gained as much
as 0.4 percent against the dollar during the day. On Tuesday,
the rupiah touched its lowest in 16 years.
    Meanwhile, falling oil prices and concerns over the Russian
crisis continued to hurt Philippine and Vietnamese stocks.
    "The sharp drop in oil is creating financial stress in
Russia. There are fears of corporate or sovereign defaults,"
said Miguel Agarao, an investment analyst at Wealth Securities
Inc in Manila.
    "The Philippines is not very liquid and there was a
delayed reaction," Agarao said.
    The Philippines stock index fell 2.7 percent while
the Vietnam index lost 3.2 percent.
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3227.23       3215.09       +0.38
 Kuala Lumpur       1681.90       1673.94       +0.48
 Bangkok            1480.20       1461.74       +1.26
 Jakarta            5035.65       5026.03       +0.19
 Manila             6966.21       7160.38       -2.71
 Ho Chi Minh         518.22        535.14       -3.16
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 Singapore          3227.23       3167.43       +1.89
 Kuala Lumpur       1681.90       1866.96       -9.91
 Bangkok            1480.20       1298.71       +14.0
 Jakarta            5035.65       4274.18       +17.8
 Manila             6966.21       5889.83       +18.3
 Ho Chi Minh         518.22        504.63       +2.69
 
 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Additional reporting by Neil
Jerome Morales in MANILA; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

