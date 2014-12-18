FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up after US Fed's "patient" stance on rate hike
December 18, 2014 / 6:05 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up after US Fed's "patient" stance on rate hike

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
mostly rose on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve eased
concerns regarding an earlier-than-expected rate hike.
    The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday offered a strong
signal that it was on track to raise interest rates sometime
next year, altering a pledge to keep rates near zero for a
"considerable time" in a show of confidence in the
economy..
    "It receives positive response from investors," Jakarta
broker Trimegah Securities said in a note on Thursday, adding
investors had anticipated a more aggressive statement from the
Fed after the US posted positive economic data in recent weeks.
    The Indonesian benchmark stock index posted its
biggest gain in five weeks at 1.1 percent.
    The biggest gainers in Jakarta included heavyweight PT
Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk. Shares in the country's
largest telecommunications company rose 2.6 percent, after
falling in the previous four sessions.
    The Thai index rose 1.8 percent as energy stocks
continued to recover from losses made earlier this week.
    PTT Exploration and Production, a unit of energy
giant PTT PLC, rose 6.4 percent after having slumped to
its lowest closing since 2008 on Tuesday. 
    Malaysian stocks rose 1.2 percent on Thursday, while
bucking the trend, Philippine shares fell 0.8 percent.

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0510 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3242.55       3227.23       +0.47
 Kuala Lumpur       1702.20       1681.90       +1.21
 Bangkok            1506.69       1480.20       +1.79
 Jakarta            5092.21       5035.66       +1.12
 Manila             6912.16       6966.21       -0.78
 Ho Chi Minh         526.90        518.22       +1.67
 
 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
