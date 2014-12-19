FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up as U.S. Fed stance boosts sentiment
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 19, 2014 / 5:35 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up as U.S. Fed stance boosts sentiment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets continued their rally on Friday as global markets
cheered the U.S. Federal Reserve's pledge to be "patient" in its
interest rate decision.
    The Fed's signal "continues to be the positive catalyst that
supports the global market rally," BNI Securities in Jakarta
said in a research note on Friday.
    The Indonesian stock index rose 0.7 percent,
extending its gain of 1.5 percent in the previous session.
Still, the index is set for a second losing week after a sharp
decline earlier this week.
    The rupiah gaining against the dollar helped push up
the Jakarta index. The currency rebounded strongly in the past
two days after touching its weakest in 16 years on Tuesday.
    PT Bank Negara Indonesia Tbk, Indonesia's fourth
largest bank by assets, rose 1.3 percent. Trimegah Securities
said the bank is waiting for a permit to do business in South
Korea.
    The Malaysian stock index rose 0.9 percent while the
Philippine index gained 1.4 percent. 
    Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc, a Philippine
investment company, rose 0.8 percent. Broker Maybank ATR Kim Eng
said in a note on Friday it had upgraded Aboitiz to 'hold' and
raised its target price by 20 percent on improving growth
prospects of its power generation and distribution unit. 
    The Thai index fell 0.6 percent, erasing some of its
3.7 percent gain in the previous two sessions.
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0503 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3282.85       3243.65       +1.21
 Kuala Lumpur       1715.48       1699.95       +0.91
 Bangkok            1507.27       1516.79       -0.63
 Jakarta            5149.92       5113.35       +0.72
 Manila             7124.04       7029.28       +1.35
 Ho Chi Minh         523.78        528.45       -0.88
 
 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.