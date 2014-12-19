FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most end stronger; US Fed signal continues to boost sentiment
December 19, 2014 / 10:36 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most end stronger; US Fed signal continues to boost sentiment

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets rose on Friday as the U.S. Federal Reserve's pledge to
be "patient" about hiking interest rates continued to boost
sentiment.
    The Fed's signal "continues to be the positive catalyst that
supports the global market rally," Jakarta's BNI Securities said
in a research note on Friday.
    The markets had been highly volatile earlier in the week as
plunging oil prices and the Russian rouble caused outflows from
the region due to global risk aversion.
    The Indonesian stock index rose 0.6 percent for the
day, extending a 1.5 percent gain from the previous session.
However, the index fell 0.3 percent for the week amid volatility
in the Indonesian rupiah.
    Shares in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Telkom) Tbk
, Indonesia's largest telecommunication company, rose
0.5 percent. 
    Telekom shareholders on Friday appointed Alex Sinaga as the
new CEO. Sinaga was previously CEO of Telkom's mobile phone
network unit, Telkomsel. 
    Philippine stocks rose 1.4 percent for the day, but
posted their third weekly loss.
    Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc, a Philippine
investment company, rose 1.1 percent.
    Broker Maybank ATR Kim Eng upgraded Aboitiz to 'hold' and
raised its target price by 20 percent on improving growth
prospects of the company's power generation and distribution
unit, it said in a note on Friday.
    The Thai stock index lost 0.2 percent for the day,
retreating from a 3.7 percent gain in the previous two sessions.
   
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3279.53       3243.65       +1.11
 Kuala Lumpur       1715.99       1699.95       +0.94
 Bangkok            1514.35       1516.79       -0.16
 Jakarta            5144.62       5113.35       +0.61
 Manila             7125.63       7029.28       +1.37
 Ho Chi Minh         523.09        528.45       -1.01
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 Singapore          3279.53       3167.43       +3.54
 Kuala Lumpur       1715.99       1866.96       -8.08
 Bangkok            1514.35       1298.71       +16.6
 Jakarta            5144.62       4274.18       +20.4
 Manila             7125.63       5889.83       +20.9
 Ho Chi Minh         523.09        504.63       +3.66
 

 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
