SE Asia Stocks - Moderately higher; Thai weak on energy shares
#Hot Stocks
December 23, 2014 / 8:45 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Moderately higher; Thai weak on energy shares

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
posted modest gains on Tuesday, with buying strong in banking
and consumer-related shares, but energy stocks were hurting as
investors went for quick gains amid oil price volatility.
    Malaysia's index was up 0.5 percent at 1,752.19, the
highest since Dec. 11, after four days of gains. Indonesia
 rose 0.5 percent after Monday's slip and the Philippines
 ticked up 0.7 percent, its fourth straight rise.
    Shares of Malaysia's Public Bank climbed 1.6
percent, Indonesia's Bank Rakyat Indonesia rose 0.7
percent and Philippine Long Distance Telephone jumped 3
percent.
    Banking shares such as United Overseas Bank and
Bangkok Bank also outperformed the broader markets in
Singapore and Thailand respectively.
    Brokers in Bangkok said money shifted to dividend-yielding
stocks, while buying interest from domestic institutions could
further lift the market.
    "We view any market dips as an opportunity to accumulate
positions in big-cap names like Kbank, BBL ... to bet on
year-end institutional window dressing," broker Phillip
Securities said in a report.
    Thailands' SET index fell 0.4 percent due to selling
in large-cap energy stocks such as PTT and PTT
Exploration and Production.
    Energy-related shares also led the declines elsewhere, with
Malaysia's UMW Oil and Gas Corp down 3 percent and
Singapore's Keppel Corp off 0.9 percent.
    Oil prices edged up in expectation of firm U.S. economic
data later on Tuesday. 

For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0758 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3336.92       3330.96       +0.18
 Kuala Lumpur       1752.19       1744.05       +0.47
 Bangkok            1530.10       1536.83       -0.44
 Jakarta            5150.82       5125.77       +0.48
 Manila             7186.32       7139.27       +0.66
 Ho Chi Minh         537.88        537.54       +0.06
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
