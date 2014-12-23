FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks - Philippines ends at 1-week high ahead of holidays
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 23, 2014 / 11:16 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Philippines ends at 1-week high ahead of holidays

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
edged higher on Tuesday, with Philippines extending gains to a
more than one-week high ahead of market holidays, but the Thai
benchmark bucked the trend amid weakness in energy stocks.
    The Philippine main index rose 0.7 percent to finish
at 7,186.32, its highest close since Dec. 15, and a slight gain
of 0.9 percent on the week.
    Shares of oil refiner Petron Corp jumped 5 percent
and was the best performer on the main index, boosted by foreign
inflows, exchange data showed.
    The Philippine stock market is closed on Wednesday through
Friday for the Christmas holidays. Normal trading resumes on
Monday. 
    Singapore and Malaysia both rose for a
fifth session, Indonesia rebounded from a fall on
Monday, while Vietnam ended slightly higher.
    The Thai SET index ended down 0.4 percent as
investors cashed in on recent gains in large-cap energy shares
amid volatility in oil prices, with PTT Exploration and
Production falling 3.3 percent after a 4.3 percent
rise on Monday.
    Brent crude steadied around $60 a barrel on Tuesday, under
pressure from a supply glut but supported by forecasts of
stronger economic data from the United States. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3332.51       3330.96       +0.05
 Kuala Lumpur       1749.05       1744.05       +0.29
 Bangkok            1531.17       1536.83       -0.37
 Jakarta            5139.07       5125.77       +0.26
 Manila             7186.32       7139.27       +0.66
 Ho Chi Minh         537.88        537.54       +0.06
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 Singapore          3332.51       3167.43       +5.21
 Kuala Lumpur       1749.05       1866.96       -6.32
 Bangkok            1531.17       1298.71      +17.90
 Jakarta            5139.07       4274.18      +20.24
 Manila             7186.32       5889.83      +22.01
 Ho Chi Minh         537.88        504.63      +12.53
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.