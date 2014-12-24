FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most up ahead of holidays; domestic institutions lift Thai shares
December 24, 2014 / 5:30 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most up ahead of holidays; domestic institutions lift Thai shares

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
mostly gained on Wednesday as Thai shares eked out gains with
institutional investors buying shares on bargains, but market
holidays in the region kept most investors on the sidelines.
    Thai key SET index traded slightly higher with
active buying in dividend-yielding stocks such as Intouch
Holdings, Advanced Info Service and
Bangkok Bank.
    Domestic institutions led among buyers while foreign
interest was relatively subdued, traders in Bangkok said.
    "The window dressing could continue to support the market
towards the end of the year but institutional investors are very
selective and we may not see a big increase in the SET index," a
trader at BT Securities said.
    Singapore's key index was up 0.4 percent after five
consecutive sessions of gains, the Jakarta composite index
 rose 0.6 percent, heading for a second straight rise and
Vietnam was 0.6 percent higher.
    Energy shares rebounded amid volatility in crude oil prices,
with outperformers including Singapore's Noble Group 
and Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production.
    The Kuala Lumpur composite index fell 0.1 percent
amid selling in recent gainers such as Public Bank,
but shares of Petronas Chemicals Group rose almost 1
percent, in line with energy shares in the region.
    Singapore and Malaysia will be closed for Christmas on
Thursday, with Indonesia closing on Thursday and Friday. 
    The Philippine stock market is closed on Wednesday through
Friday for the Christmas holidays, and will reopen on Monday.
 
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0454 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3345.91       3332.51       +0.40
 Kuala Lumpur       1746.88       1749.05       -0.12
 Bangkok            1533.69       1531.17       +0.16
 Jakarta            5168.97       5139.07       +0.59
 Ho Chi Minh         540.87        537.88       +0.56
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath;
Editing by xxxx)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
