SE Asia Stocks - Thai index near 1-week low, Vietnam retreats amid regional holidays
December 25, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Thai index near 1-week low, Vietnam retreats amid regional holidays

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Thailand's key stock index hit a
near one-week low on Thursday as energy shares fell in line with
a slide in global oil prices and Vietnam's benchmark retreated
from a more than one-week high on the previous day amid selling
in blue chip firms.
    Christmas holidays in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and
the Philippines, kept investors in most part on the sidelines.
    Bangkok's SET index edged down 0.8 percent at
1,512.65, the lowest level since Dec. 19, with shares of PTT
 down 1.5 percent and PTT Exploration and Production
 2.5 percent lower.
    Global oil markets fell again on Wednesday in holiday-thin
trade, extending more than a week of see-saw volatility as
traders jousted over whether a growing supply glut had been
fully priced in. 
    According to Thomson Reuters data, domestic institutions had
bought a net 25.3 billion baht ($769.23 million) over the past
seven sessions, countering foreign selling during the period,
helping the index rebound from the closing low of 1,461.74 hit
on Dec. 16. 
    Vietnam's VN Index fell 0.6 percent to 536.48
following a third straight rise on Wednesday to 539.44, the
highest close since Dec. 15. 
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0612 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Bangkok            1512.65       1525.06       -0.81
 Ho Chi Minh         536.36        539.44       +0.57
 ($1 = 32.8900 baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)

