SE Asia Stocks - Thai index near 1-week low, Vietnam retreats amid regional holidays

BANGKOK, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Thailand's key stock index hit a near one-week low on Thursday as energy shares fell in line with a slide in global oil prices and Vietnam's benchmark retreated from a more than one-week high on the previous day amid selling in blue chip firms. Christmas holidays in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines, kept investors in most part on the sidelines. Bangkok's SET index edged down 0.8 percent at 1,512.65, the lowest level since Dec. 19, with shares of PTT down 1.5 percent and PTT Exploration and Production 2.5 percent lower. Global oil markets fell again on Wednesday in holiday-thin trade, extending more than a week of see-saw volatility as traders jousted over whether a growing supply glut had been fully priced in. According to Thomson Reuters data, domestic institutions had bought a net 25.3 billion baht ($769.23 million) over the past seven sessions, countering foreign selling during the period, helping the index rebound from the closing low of 1,461.74 hit on Dec. 16. Vietnam's VN Index fell 0.6 percent to 536.48 following a third straight rise on Wednesday to 539.44, the highest close since Dec. 15. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0612 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Bangkok 1512.65 1525.06 -0.81 Ho Chi Minh 536.36 539.44 +0.57 ($1 = 32.8900 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)