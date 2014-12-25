FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Thai index falls for 3rd day, Vietnam hit by oil drop
#Asia
December 25, 2014 / 10:45 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Thai index falls for 3rd day, Vietnam hit by oil drop

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Thailand's key stock index fell
for a third straight day while Vietnam's benchmark ended a
three-day winning streak on Thursday, hit by selling in
large-cap energy shares as global oil prices slid and investors
stayed on the sidelines during the holiday season.
    The Thai SET index fell 1.3 percent to 1,504.89, the
lowest close since Dec. 17, and has lost 2 percent over three
consecutive days of declines.
    Shares of PTT, PTT Exploration and Production
 and PTT Global Chemical each slipped
almost 3 percent.
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index dropped 1.4 percent,
trimming some of the combined 3.1 percent gain of the previous
three days. Among losers, shares of PetroVietNam Gas,
the biggest company by market value, tumbled 4.2 percent.
 
    Global oil markets fell on Wednesday in holiday-thinned
trade, extending more than a week of see-saw volatility as
traders jousted over whether a growing supply glut had been
fully priced in. 
    Singapore and Malaysia were closed for Christmas and will
reopen on Friday.
    The Indonesia and Philippine markets will be shut both
Thursday and Friday, with trading to resume on Monday.
 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Bangkok            1504.89       1525.06       -1.32
 Ho Chi Minh         532.01        539.44       -1.38
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 Singapore             --         3167.43       +5.63
 Kuala Lumpur          --         1866.96       -6.28
 Bangkok            1504.89       1298.71      +15.88
 Jakarta               --         4274.18      +20.89
 Manila                --         5889.83      +22.01
 Ho Chi Minh         532.01        504.63       +5.43
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
