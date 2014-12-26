FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia over 2-week high; Thai index poised for 4th day fall
December 26, 2014 / 6:40 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia over 2-week high; Thai index poised for 4th day fall

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
were mixed on Friday in holiday-thinned trade, with Malaysian
benchmark hitting an over two-week high, while Thai index fell
due to weaknesses in energy shares and investors awaited the
central bank's economic review.
    Malaysia's key index ticked up 0.64 percent at
1,760.92, the highest level since Dec. 10. Supports are
anticipated to appear around 1,730-1,740, while resistances may
emerge from 1,760-1,800, said broker Affin Hwang Capital.
    "The FBMKLCI is anticipated to continue its current rebound
till end of year with window dressing activities expected to
support the index and selected blue chips," it said in a report.
    Banking shares led gainers on the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
index, with Hong Leong Financial Group up 2.1 percent
and Public Bank trading 1.8 percent higher.
    Thai SET index was down 0.5 percent by midday.
Shares of the country's biggest energy firm PTT 
extended previous day's fall, down 0.6 percent at 326 baht as a
drop in oil prices dented its earnings outlook. 
    Fourteen out of 22 analysts tracking PTT rated the stock
"buy' or "strong buy," seven put "hold" and one analyst has
"sell," Thomson Reuters data showed.
    Thanachart Securities said in a report last week it cut PTT
target price to 318 baht from 345.
    The Bank of Thailand has cut its GDP forecasts, from 1.5
percent for 2014 and 4.8 percent for next year. Its new
projections will be released on Friday.
    Weaker-than-expected manufacturing output in November
weighed on sentiment in Singapore, with the key Straits Times
Index trading slightly lower at 3,344.12.
 
    Shares of Keppel Corp and Singapore Exchange
 were among losers in active trading by market
turnover.
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 1 percent, with
Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank outperforming the market
after its shareholders approved a merger guideline at its
extraordinary meeting in the morning. 
    The Indonesia and Philippine markets were
shut on Friday, with trading to resume on Monday.
 
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0558 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3344.12       3345.91       -0.05
 Kuala Lumpur       1760.92       1749.74       +0.64
 Bangkok            1497.88       1504.89       -0.47
 Ho Chi Minh         537.19        532.01       +0.97
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by
Orathai Sriring; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
