FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia posts best week since May 2013
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
December 26, 2014 / 11:26 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia posts best week since May 2013

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Malaysia's key index hit a more
than two-week high on Friday, marking the best weekly gain in 19
months, as inflows from domestic institutions lifted large caps
while the Thai benchmark rebounded after late buying in
dividend-yielding stocks.
    Malaysia's FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI index rose 0.8
percent to 1,764.44, the highest close since Dec. 10, with
shares of Public Bank up 3.1 percent, the top gainer
on the index and among actively-traded stocks by turnover.
    The key index notched up a 2.8 percent gain on the week, the
biggest since the week ended May 10, 2013.
    Domestic institutions bought shares worth a net 80.6 million
ringgit ($23.10 million) while foreign and local investors were
net sellers, stock exchange data showed.
    Thai SET index edged up 0.4 percent, trimming losses
on the week to 0.3 percent, its third straight week of declines,
led by shares of dividend yielding telecoms such as Advanced
Info Service and Intuch Holdings.
    Singapore was among outperformers on the week, with the key
Straits Times Index 2.3 percent, ending three
consecutive weeks of losses.
    The Indonesia and Philippine markets were
shut on Friday, with trading set to resume Monday.
 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3353.68       3345.91       +0.23
 Kuala Lumpur       1764.44       1749.74       +0.84
 Bangkok            1510.41       1504.89       +0.37
 Ho Chi Minh         533.37        532.01       +0.26
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 Singapore          3353.68       3167.43       +5.88
 Kuala Lumpur       1764.44       1866.96       -5.49
 Bangkok            1510.41       1298.71      +16.06
 Jakarta               --         4274.18      +20.89
 Manila                --         5889.83      +22.01
 Ho Chi Minh         533.37        504.63       +5.70
 ($1 = 3.4890 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.