SE Asia Stocks-Philippines notches up 23 pct gain in 2014; AirAsia lags in Malaysia
December 29, 2014 / 11:13 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Philippines notches up 23 pct gain in 2014; AirAsia lags in Malaysia

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
mostly rose on Monday, with Philippine shares hitting a two-week
closing high and notching up a 23 percent gain in 2014, while
domestic fund buying helped lift regional large caps in a
holiday-shortened week.
    The Philippine main index rose 0.62 percent to
7,230.57, its highest close since Dec. 15, amid active buying in
shares of Universal Robina Corp and Metropolitan Bank &
Trust Co.
    It gained 22.8 percent on the year, making it one of
Southeast Asia's outperformers. The Philippine stock market will
be closed from Dec. 30 through Jan. 2 for public holidays.
Trading will resume on Monday, Jan. 5. 
    Singapore and Malaysia both advanced for an
eighth successive session, while Indonesia ended higher
for a third session.
    Thailand retreated after edging up in early hours of
trading due to selling by brokerage firms while domestic
institutions and foreign investors were net buyers, stock
exchange data showed. 
    Regional exchanges had a rangebound session and saw buying
by local fund managers ahead the year's end.
    The Malaysian bourse said domestic institutions bought a net
89 million ringgit ($25.46 million) worth of shares, countering
selling by foreign and retail investors.
    Shares of Maybank led among gainers with a 0.3
percent gain. Shares in AirAsia fell 8.5 percent,
their biggest one-day drop in more than three years after one of
its aircraft went missing on its way to Singapore from the
Indonesian city of Surabaya.   
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3367.69       3353.68       +0.42
 Kuala Lumpur       1768.41       1764.44       +0.23
 Bangkok            1498.22       1510.41       -0.81
 Jakarta            5178.37       5166.98       +0.22
 Manila             7230.57       7186.32       +0.62
 Ho Chi Minh         532.68        533.37       -0.13
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 Singapore          3367.69       3167.43       +6.32
 Kuala Lumpur       1768.41       1866.96       -5.28
 Bangkok            1498.22       1298.71      +15.36
 Jakarta            5178.37       4274.18      +21.15
 Manila             7230.57       5889.83      +22.76
 Ho Chi Minh         532.68        504.63       +5.56
 ($1 = 3.4960 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

