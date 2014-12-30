FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Indonesia ends year with its best gain since 2010
#Asia
December 30, 2014 / 10:56 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Indonesia ends year with its best gain since 2010

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia's main index hit a
more than three-month high on Tuesday after late buying in
large-caps, posting its best yearly gain since 2010, while the
Thai benchmark edged lower due to losses in energy shares,
though it ended the year with strong gains.
    Jakarta's composite index rose 0.9 percent to
5,226.95, its highest close since Sept. 19. The climb was led by
Astra International, Indonesia's second-biggest firm
by market value, and dividend-yielding stocks such as
Telekomunikasi Indonesia.
    The index rose 22.3 percent in 2014 after a modest fall of 1
percent in 2013. 
    The rupiah's weakness due to weak economic data
dented market sentiment this year, but lower oil prices are
expected to help lower the current account deficit next year, a
positive for the stock market, brokers said.
    Bangkok's SET index inched down 0.04 percent on the
final trading day of the year. It finished 2014 with a gain of
15.3 percent, compared with a 6.7 percent loss in 2013. 
    PTT Exploration and Production fell 2.6 percent
on Tuesday as Brent crude fell to a 5-1/2-year low below $57 a
barrel.
    Analysts have downgraded the SET index target for next year
due to concerns about the impact of weak oil prices on earnings
of energy firms.
    Shares in Singapore and Malaysia were
little changed amid public holidays in the region, while Vietnam
 climbed 0.92 percent to close near its one-week high as
funds boosted share prices ahead of their year-end reports.
 
    The Thai stock market will be shut from Dec. 31 through Jan.
2 for the New Year and will reopen on Jan. 5. Indonesia will be
closed on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, with trading resuming on Jan. 2,
while the Philippines will remain closed through Jan. 2.
 
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3366.11       3367.69       -0.05
 Kuala Lumpur       1766.83       1768.41       -0.09
 Bangkok            1497.67       1498.22       -0.04
 Jakarta            5226.95       5178.37       +0.94
 Ho Chi Minh         537.57        532.68       +0.92
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 Singapore          3366.11       3167.43       +6.27
 Kuala Lumpur       1766.83       1866.96       -5.36
 Bangkok            1497.67       1298.71      +15.32
 Jakarta            5226.95       4274.18      +22.29
 Manila             7230.57       5889.83      +22.76
 Ho Chi Minh         537.57        504.63       +6.53
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
