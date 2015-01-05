FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Mostly lower; energy shares lead decline
January 5, 2015 / 10:41 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Mostly lower; energy shares lead decline

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets slipped on Monday as energy shares fell across exchanges
amid softening oil prices, with late selling by domestic funds
hitting Thai large caps.
    The Thai SET index was down 0.96 percent at
1,483.25, the lowest close since Dec. 17. Large-cap stocks
  underperformed due to selling led by
institutional investors, brokers said.
    "The redemption of long-term equity funds hit many
large-caps. We have expected the fund selling to be a key market
drag in the first week of January," said strategist Viwat
Techapoonpol at Tisco Securities.
    Oil prices, which fell to fresh 5-1/2-year lows on Monday,
prompted investors to offload holdings in energy shares, brokers
said. Shares of PTT dropped almost 3 percent and PTT
Exploration and Production lost 4.5 percent.
    In Singapore, the benchmark Straits Times Index 
finished the day down 1.3 percent at 3,328.28, the lowest close
since Dec. 19, with shares of Keppel Corporation 
almost 2 percent lower.
    "The new trading week finished on a cautious note, tracking
the weak lead from Wall Street and oil prices keeping to its
5-year low," said broker NRA Capital in a report.
  
    Stocks in Malaysia extended losses for a fourth
session, Indonesia retreated from a near four-month
closing high on Friday and Vietnam closed down 0.22
percent, led down by PetroVietNam Gas. 
    Stocks in the Philippines bucked the trend, with the key
index up 0.6 percent at 7,276.63, the highest close since
Dec. 4. Foreign inflows boosted large-caps such as Alliance
Global Group and JG Summit Holdings, stock
exchange data showed.
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3328.28       3370.59       -1.26
 Kuala Lumpur       1736.62       1752.77       -0.92
 Bangkok            1483.25       1497.67       -0.96
 Jakarta            5219.99       5242.77       -0.43
 Manila             7276.63       7230.57       +0.64
 Ho Chi Minh         544.45        545.63       -0.22
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3328.28       3365.15       -1.10
 Kuala Lumpur       1736.62       1761.25       -1.40
 Bangkok            1483.25       1497.67       -0.96
 Jakarta            5219.99       5226.95       -0.13
 Manila             7276.63       7230.57       +0.64
 Ho Chi Minh         544.45        545.63       -0.22
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

