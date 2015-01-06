SE Asia Stocks - Most weak; Thai index trims loss after PTT rebounds

BANGKOK, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Thailand's main index posted a modest loss on Tuesday, helped by late bargain-hunting in PTT shares, while most other markets in Southeast Asia fell in line with weaknesses in broader Asia and global markets. The Thai SET index finished down 0.4 percent at 1,477.58, coming off a three-week low hit in the early hours of trading. PTT jumped 2.5 percent, closing at the day's high of 323 baht. It earlier fell to a near three-week low as softening global oil prices dented the earnings outlook of the country's biggest energy firm. Brokers said the rebound also came after an energy ministry official told reporters that an energy policy board meeting on Wednesday would review the structure of ex-factory LPG prices to better reflect higher costs and would benefit PTT. Selling in energy shares sent most markets lower, with stocks in Singapore and Malaysia both hitting their lowest close since Dec. 19, while Indonesia finished at a near two-week closing low. The Malaysian bourse reported net foreign outflows worth 225 million ringgit ($63.3 million), while the Thai stock exchange posted a net 3.97 billion baht ($120.6 million) in foreign outflows. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3281.95 3328.28 -1.39 Kuala Lumpur 1716.58 1736.62 -1.15 Bangkok 1477.58 1483.25 -0.38 Jakarta 5169.06 5219.99 -0.98 Manila 7277.74 7276.63 +0.02 Ho Chi Minh 549.66 544.35 +0.96 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3281.95 3365.15 -2.47 Kuala Lumpur 1716.58 1761.25 -2.54 Bangkok 1477.58 1497.67 -1.34 Jakarta 5169.06 5226.95 -1.11 Manila 7277.74 7230.57 +0.65 Ho Chi Minh 549.66 545.63 +0.74 ($1 = 3.5555 ringgit) ($1 = 32.9100 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)