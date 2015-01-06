FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Most weak; Thai index trims loss after PTT rebounds
January 6, 2015 / 11:06 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Most weak; Thai index trims loss after PTT rebounds

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Thailand's main index posted a
modest loss on Tuesday, helped by late bargain-hunting in PTT
 shares, while most other markets in Southeast Asia fell
in line with weaknesses in broader Asia and global markets.
 
    The Thai SET index finished down 0.4 percent at
1,477.58, coming off a three-week low hit in the early hours of
trading.
    PTT jumped 2.5 percent, closing at the day's high of 323
baht. It earlier fell to a near three-week low as softening
global oil prices dented the earnings outlook of the country's
biggest energy firm. 
    Brokers said the rebound also came after an energy ministry
official told reporters that an energy policy board meeting on
Wednesday would review the structure of ex-factory LPG prices to
better reflect higher costs and would benefit PTT.
    Selling in energy shares sent most markets lower, with
stocks in Singapore and Malaysia both hitting
their lowest close since Dec. 19, while Indonesia 
finished at a near two-week closing low.
    The Malaysian bourse reported net foreign outflows worth 225
million ringgit ($63.3 million), while the Thai stock exchange
posted a net 3.97 billion baht ($120.6 million) in foreign
outflows.
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3281.95       3328.28       -1.39
 Kuala Lumpur       1716.58       1736.62       -1.15
 Bangkok            1477.58       1483.25       -0.38
 Jakarta            5169.06       5219.99       -0.98
 Manila             7277.74       7276.63       +0.02
 Ho Chi Minh         549.66        544.35       +0.96
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3281.95       3365.15       -2.47
 Kuala Lumpur       1716.58       1761.25       -2.54
 Bangkok            1477.58       1497.67       -1.34
 Jakarta            5169.06       5226.95       -1.11
 Manila             7277.74       7230.57       +0.65
 Ho Chi Minh         549.66        545.63       +0.74
 ($1 = 3.5555 ringgit)
($1 = 32.9100 baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

