SE Asia Stocks -Most up; Thai index near key 1,500 after consumer confidence data
January 7, 2015 / 9:35 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Most up; Thai index near key 1,500 after consumer confidence data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets rose on Wednesday amid selective buying in shares of
airlines, seen as beneficiaries of lower oil prices, while
positive consumer confidence data for December bolstered broader
sentiment on the Thai bourse.
    Low inflation, reduced gasoline prices and government
payments to rice farmers sent Thai consumer confidence to an
18-month high in December, with government spending and
investment set to lift it further, a university survey showed.
 
    The Thai stock index rose 1 percent, recovering some
of its 12.9 percent loss over the past four sessions. Banking
and consumer stocks such as Kasikornbank and CP All
 advanced and were among those actively traded.
    Strategists at broker Kasikorn Securities expect the SET to
gain support from  positive consumer confidence data and
strength in other stock markets in the region. 
    "Market will continue to see a play around a low oil price
theme and bargain hunting in related beneficiaries," they wrote
in a report to clients.
    Shares of national carrier Thai Airways International
 climbed 2.1 percent, heading for their biggest single
day rise since Dec. 16, as Brent crude oil prices fell below $50
a barrel for the first time since May 2009 on Wednesday. 
    Shares of Singapore Airlines jumped 2.2 percent,
the second-best performing stock on the benchmark Straits Times
Index which rose 0.7 percent.
    In Manila, the index gained 0.4 percent. Stock
exchange data showed foreign buying lifted property shares such
as Megaworld Corp, outweighing declines in energy
shares including First Philippine Holdings Corp.
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.4 percent as some
blue chips gained, led by dairy product maker Vinamilk.
 
    Bucking the trend, Malaysia's index was down 0.4
percent, heading for a sixth straight fall, led down by banking
stocks such as Maybank and Public Bank.
    Malaysian shares trimmed some of their earlier losses after
data showed the country's exports in November rose unexpectedly,
dodging the impact from tumbling world oil prices and providing
a brief respite for the sliding ringgit. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0854 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3305.75       3281.95       +0.73
 Kuala Lumpur       1709.18       1716.58       -0.43
 Bangkok            1492.73       1477.58       +1.03
 Jakarta            5203.82       5169.06       +0.67
 Manila             7309.70       7277.74       +0.44
 Ho Chi Minh         552.05        549.66       +0.43
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

