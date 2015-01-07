FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Thai index snaps losing streak; Malaysia trims losses

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read
#Financials
January 7, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thai index snaps losing streak; Malaysia trims losses

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Thai stocks snapped four days of
losses on Wednesday as bargain hunting emerged in banks after
positive consumer confidence data in December while Malaysian
shares trimmed losses amid a rise in the ringgit and strong
trade data in November.
    Thai SET index closed up 1.6 percent, erasing some
of the 12.9 percent loss over the past four trading days, after
a university survey showed consumer confidence in Thailand hit
an 18-month high in December. 
    Shares of state-run Krung Thai Bank jumped 4.2
percent, the biggest single-day gain since November 2013. Krung
Thai shares gained snapping a three-day losing streak, which
sent the stock to a more than six month low.
    "Many brokers had a buy call in many battered stocks today.
But the market's near-term rally would be capped by long-term
equity fund redemptions," said strategist Viwat Techapoonpol at
Tisco Securities.
    Stocks in Singapore and Indonesia also
rebounded amid gains in other Asian stock markets. 
    In Kuala Lumpur, the key stock index closed down 0.4
percent, trimming some of its early loss, while the ringgit
 won brief reprieve after the strong export and trade
balance data in November. 
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3298.36       3281.95       +0.50
 Kuala Lumpur       1709.18       1716.58       -0.43
 Bangkok            1500.75       1477.58       +1.57
 Jakarta            5207.12       5169.06       +0.74
 Manila             7309.70       7277.74       +0.44
 Ho Chi Minh         552.05        549.66       +0.43
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3298.36       3365.15       -1.98
 Kuala Lumpur       1709.18       1761.25       -2.96
 Bangkok            1500.75       1497.67       +0.21
 Jakarta            5207.12       5226.95       -0.38
 Manila             7309.70       7230.57       +1.09
 Ho Chi Minh         552.05        545.63       +1.18
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

