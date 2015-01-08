FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Thai at two-week high; Malaysia snaps losses
January 8, 2015 / 11:06 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Thai at two-week high; Malaysia snaps losses

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Thai shares hit a more than
two-week high on Thursday as PTT rallied on positive
earnings prospects after the government raised the wholesale
price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), while other Southeast
Asian markets rose in line with broader Asia.
    Asian stocks rose on Thursday after upbeat U.S. employment
data and a halt to a slide in oil tempered investor risk
aversion. 
    The Thai SET index rose 1.4 percent to 1,521.62, its
highest close since Dec. 24, extending Wednesday's climb amid
bargain-hunting in battered banks. 
    PTT, the most actively-traded stock by turnover on Thursday,
closed up 1.8 percent at its highest in nearly three weeks.
    The LPG price, which will be raised to $488 a tonne, boded
well for PTT which has shouldered losses from fuel subsidies
given the energy giant has had to import LPG at global prices
and sell them at the government-fixed price of $333 per tonne
since 2008. 
    Malaysia's index ended six sessions of losses as the
ringgit pulled off 5-1/2-year lows due to pressure over
the past few weeks from concerns about the impact of tumbling
oil prices on Malaysia's trade and fiscal balances.
 
    Among the outperformers, Singapore's key index 
ended the day up 1.4 percent at 3,345.11, a shy of its day's
high, while the Philippines rose for a ninth session to
its highest close since May 22.
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3345.11       3298.36       +1.42
 Kuala Lumpur       1728.06       1709.18       +1.10
 Bangkok            1521.62       1500.75       +1.39
 Jakarta            5211.83       5207.12       +0.09
 Manila             7367.63       7309.70       +0.79
 Ho Chi Minh         553.47        552.05       +0.26
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3345.11       3365.15       -0.60
 Kuala Lumpur       1728.06       1761.25       -1.88
 Bangkok            1521.62       1497.67       +1.60
 Jakarta            5211.83       5226.95       -0.29
 Manila             7367.63       7230.57       +1.90
 Ho Chi Minh         553.47        545.63       +1.44
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

