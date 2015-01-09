FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks - Most higher; Philippines touches record high
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 9, 2015 / 8:20 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Most higher; Philippines touches record high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
mostly rose on Friday amid active buying in large-caps and
financial shares, with the Philippine index climbing to an
intraday record peak and the Thai benchmark extending gains to a
more than two-week high.
    Asian stocks were up on upbeat expectations for the closely
watched U.S. jobs data, while the euro continued to flirt with
fresh nine-year lows against the dollar. 
    The Philippine's composite index rallied for a tenth
session, touching an intraday record high of 7,446.66. It was up
almost 3 percent on the week, and was among the region's
outperformers.
    Metropolitan Bank & Trust rose 1.6 percent,
following up on its surge on Thursday due to foreign-led buying,
exchange data showed.
    In Bangkok, the SET index was up 0.4 percent on the
day and about 2 percent on the week. Brokers cited a positive
global backdrop.
    "As most investors are waiting for tonight's U.S.
unemployment rate, the SET Index is expected to move in a range
of 1,515-1,530 points. The movement of the banking and ICT
sectors will reflect foreign capital direction," strategists at
broker Maybank Kim Eng Securities said in a report.
    Telecoms firm True Corp gained 4.4 percent, while
Kasikornbank was 0.4 percent higher.
    Foreign investors bought Thai shares worth a net 1.2 billion
baht ($36.5 million) on Thursday, their first net purchases in
five sessions, in part due to short-covering, according to
brokers. 
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index jumped nearly 3 percent,
taking its gains on the week to 3.7 percent, led by banking
stocks and PetroVietNam Gas. It was among the top
performers in the region. 
    Palm plantation stocks such as Noble Group and IOI
Corp underperformed in Singapore and Malaysia as
Malaysian palm oil futures dipped for the first time in four
days on Friday. 
    Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia 
are on track for modest losses on the week.
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0722 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3341.24       3345.11       -0.12
 Kuala Lumpur       1730.62       1728.06       +0.16
 Bangkok            1528.02       1521.62       +0.42
 Jakarta            5236.25       5211.83       +0.47
 Manila             7402.72       7367.63       +0.48
 Ho Chi Minh         569.88        553.47       +2.96
 ($1 = 32.8700 baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.