SE Asia Stocks - Philippines hits record close in strong week
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
January 9, 2015 / 10:55 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Philippines hits record close in strong week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The Philippine main index 
hit a record close on Friday as foreign inflows lifted selected
large-caps, while most other markets in Southeast Asia extended
gains in line with broader Asia ahead of U.S. jobs data.
 
    The Philippine composite index finished up 0.48 percent at
7,402.72, topping the previous all-time peak closing level of
7,392.20 touched on May 15.
    It was up 2.4 percent on the week, a third consecutive
weekly rise.
    Among the actively traded, shares of Metropolitan Bank &
Trust rose 1.6 percent, while SM Investment 
climbed 1.3 percent. Foreign investors led the buying, stock
exchange data showed.
    Southeast Asia ended the week mixed, with Vietnam up
4.4 percent, a third straight week of gains, while Thai shares
 climbed 2.1 percent, the first gain in five weeks.
    Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia 
posted weekly losses of 1 percent, 1.2 percent and 0.5 percent,
respectively.
      
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3338.44       3345.11       -0.20
 Kuala Lumpur       1732.44       1728.06       +0.25
 Bangkok            1529.42       1521.62       +0.51
 Jakarta            5216.67       5211.83       +0.09
 Manila             7402.72       7367.63       +0.48
 Ho Chi Minh         569.73        553.47       +2.94
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3338.44       3365.15       -0.79
 Kuala Lumpur       1732.44       1761.25       -1.64
 Bangkok            1529.42       1497.67       +2.12
 Jakarta            5216.67       5226.95       -0.20
 Manila             7402.72       7230.57       +2.38
 Ho Chi Minh         569.73        545.63       +4.42
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
