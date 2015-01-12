FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Thai trims gains; Bank Mandiri leads Indonesia decline
January 12, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Thai trims gains; Bank Mandiri leads Indonesia decline

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Thai stocks edged higher on
Monday, helped by selective buying in a results season, but
large-cap energy stocks fell as declining oil prices dented
earnings prospects.
    Most other markets in Southeast Asia ended little-changed to
weaker, with the Indonesian index snapping a three-day
winning streak and the Philippines also retreating.
    The Thai benchmark SET index closed up 0.12 percent
at 1,531.21, coming off an intraday high of 1,538.93. TMB Bank
 rose almost 3 percent on expectations of good quarterly
earnings.
    Thai banks are due to report their quarterly results from
this week.
    PTT, the country's biggest energy firm, fell 1.5
percent to a low of 333 baht, while PTT Global Chemical
 slipped 1.8 percent. 
    The Jakarta composite index finished 0.6 percent
down at 5,187.93, its lowest close in nearly one week.
    State-owned Bank Mandiri dropped 2.7 percent, its
biggest single-day fall since Dec. 16. The bank will increase
its capital by 9 trillion rupiah ($714.6 million), state
enterprises minister Rini Soemarno said. 
    The Philippine main index retreated from a record
close on Friday as domestic investors cashed out from recent
gainers such as Metropolitan Bank & Trust, stock
exchange data showed.
    The Philippine bourse reported net foreign inflows of 13.5
billion pesos ($300.5 million), mainly due to a series of block
sales involving Ayala Land Inc, which raised about $357
million from a top-up share placement. 
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3344.89       3338.44       +0.19
 Kuala Lumpur       1735.08       1732.44       +0.15
 Bangkok            1531.21       1529.42       +0.12
 Jakarta            5187.93       5216.67       -0.55
 Manila             7358.36       7402.72       -0.60
 Ho Chi Minh         574.32        569.73       +0.81
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3344.89       3365.15       -0.60
 Kuala Lumpur       1735.08       1761.25       -1.49
 Bangkok            1531.21       1497.67       +2.24
 Jakarta            5187.93       5226.95       -0.75
 Manila             7358.36       7230.57       +1.77
 Ho Chi Minh         574.32        545.63       +5.26
 ($1 = 44.9230 Philippine pesos)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by Erik
dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
