FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks - Philippine index hits record high before long weekend
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
January 14, 2015 / 6:55 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Philippine index hits record high before long weekend

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The Philippine stock index
scaled a record high on Wednesday as investors bought large-cap
stocks before a four-day weekend, while transportation stocks
outperformed in the region as investors sought bargains with oil
prices extending their slide.
    Broad sentiment remained weak across Southeast Asia as Asian
stocks pulled lower in the wake of unease over
the global economy and weak finishes of U.S. stocks overnight.
  
    The Philippine composite index was up 1.7 percent. It
earlier touched 7,530.41, topping an intra-day record high of
7,446.66 hit on Jan. 9.
    SM Investments Corp, the country's biggest firm by
market value, rose 2.3 percent. Ayala Land Inc extended
its gains after a borrowing plan to fund 2015 capital spending.
 
    The Philippine stock market will be shut on Thursday and
Friday for a public holiday.
    In Singapore, shares of public transportation operator SMRT
Corp gained 2.2 percent, with a broker citing the
benefits of the drop in oil prices on profitability. 
    The benchmark Straits Times Index was a tad lower. 
    In Bangkok, national carrier Thai Airways International
 advanced 1.9 percent. The broader SET index 
was up 0.6 percent and was on course to extend a five-session
winning streak until Tuesday's close, boosted by domestic
investors. 
    "On the SET, foreign flows still look weak and further
outflow is likely given the regional allocation now favoring
U.S. and North Asia markets," broker KGI Securities said in a
report.
    Among the weak spots in the region, Malaysia's CIMB Group
Holdings Bhd slid 3.2 percent on reports that plans to
merge the bank with two smaller lenders had been called off.
  
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0622 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3336.84       3341.07       -0.12
 Kuala Lumpur       1743.22       1748.90       -0.32
 Bangkok            1544.06       1534.97       +0.59
 Jakarta            5213.67       5214.36       -0.01
 Manila             7526.04       7399.00       +1.72
 Ho Chi Minh         576.82        580.60       -0.65
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.