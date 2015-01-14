SE Asia Stocks - Philippine index hits record high before long weekend

BANGKOK, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The Philippine stock index scaled a record high on Wednesday as investors bought large-cap stocks before a four-day weekend, while transportation stocks outperformed in the region as investors sought bargains with oil prices extending their slide. Broad sentiment remained weak across Southeast Asia as Asian stocks pulled lower in the wake of unease over the global economy and weak finishes of U.S. stocks overnight. The Philippine composite index was up 1.7 percent. It earlier touched 7,530.41, topping an intra-day record high of 7,446.66 hit on Jan. 9. SM Investments Corp, the country's biggest firm by market value, rose 2.3 percent. Ayala Land Inc extended its gains after a borrowing plan to fund 2015 capital spending. The Philippine stock market will be shut on Thursday and Friday for a public holiday. In Singapore, shares of public transportation operator SMRT Corp gained 2.2 percent, with a broker citing the benefits of the drop in oil prices on profitability. The benchmark Straits Times Index was a tad lower. In Bangkok, national carrier Thai Airways International advanced 1.9 percent. The broader SET index was up 0.6 percent and was on course to extend a five-session winning streak until Tuesday's close, boosted by domestic investors. "On the SET, foreign flows still look weak and further outflow is likely given the regional allocation now favoring U.S. and North Asia markets," broker KGI Securities said in a report. Among the weak spots in the region, Malaysia's CIMB Group Holdings Bhd slid 3.2 percent on reports that plans to merge the bank with two smaller lenders had been called off. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0622 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3336.84 3341.07 -0.12 Kuala Lumpur 1743.22 1748.90 -0.32 Bangkok 1544.06 1534.97 +0.59 Jakarta 5213.67 5214.36 -0.01 Manila 7526.04 7399.00 +1.72 Ho Chi Minh 576.82 580.60 -0.65 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)