SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia up before cbank rate decision
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France's Macron economy
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
January 15, 2015 / 10:36 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia up before cbank rate decision

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
rose on Thursday, with Indonesia rebounding from over three-week
closing low hit in the previous session before the central bank
meeting on interest rates, while bargain hunting lifted battered
Thai banking stocks.
    Jakarta's composite index edged up 0.6 percent to
5,188.71, rebounding from Wednesday's close of 5,159.67, the
lowest close since Dec. 23.
    Indonesia's central bank is expected to maintain its key
interest rates at a policy meeting on Thursday, on anticipation
that inflation will cool following a spike in late 2014.
 
    In Bangkok, the key SET index closed slightly higher
at 1,523.38.
    Shares of Kasikornbank Pcl gained 0.9 percent
after a third straight fall on Wednesday to a one-week low,
while shares of Krung Thai Bank Pcl rose for the first
time in five sessions.
    Recent losses in large-cap banking shares were due to
expectations of unfavourable fourth quarter results. Banks are
due to report their October-December earnings by next week.
    Analysts at broker Kasikorn Securities advised investors to
buy banking shares, citing the prospect for earnings growth in
2015. It forecast 2015 GDP growth of 3.5 percent compared with a
2014 GDP growth of less than 1 percent.
    Stocks in Singapore posted their first gain in
three days as Asian stocks mostly edged up on Thursday after a
significant rebound in oil and copper prices brought a semblance
of calm. 
    Stocks in Malaysia and Vietnam ended slightly
higher after the fall in the previous session. 
    Philippine stock market is closed on Thursday and Friday for
the visit of Pope Francis in Asia's most populous Catholic
country. 
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3338.84       3326.16       +0.38
 Kuala Lumpur       1745.00       1742.01       +0.17
 Bangkok            1523.38       1523.24       +0.01
 Jakarta            5188.71       5159.67       +0.56
 Ho Chi Minh         577.74        577.01       +0.13
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3338.84       3365.15       -0.78
 Kuala Lumpur       1745.00       1761.25       -0.92
 Bangkok            1523.38       1497.67       +1.72
 Jakarta            5188.71       5226.95       -0.73
 Manila                --         7230.57       +3.60
 Ho Chi Minh         577.74        545.63       +5.88
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
