SE Asia Stocks-Most weaker; Indonesia rises ahead of rate decision
March 16, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 16 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell on Monday, with the Thai index closing at a more
than two-month low amid sell-offs in index heavyweights but the
Indonesian benchmark eked out small gains as banking shares rose
ahead of the central bank's rate decision.
    The Thai SET index ended down 1.7 percent at
1,515.57, the lowest close since Jan. 7. Among top losers,
shares of PTT Exploration and Production Pcl dropped
3.7 percent and Siam Commercial Bank slipped 1.7
percent.
    The prospect of a weaker-than-expected economy dashed hopes
for strong earnings growth, KT Zmico Securities said in a
report.
    The broker cut the SET index target for end-2015 to 1,675
from 1,750, reflecting a downgrade in average earnings per share
for listed firms to 102 baht from 111.60 baht.
    Indonesia edged up 0.2 percent amid foreign inflows
into large-cap banks such as Bank Mandiri and Bank
Rakyat Indonesia.
    Indonesia's central bank is expected to hold its key policy
rate steady at 7.50 percent on Tuesday to aid a falling
rupiah that has weighed on stock market sentiment.
  
    Investors in the region awaited cues on the direction of
U.S. interest rates, with a two-day Federal Open Market
Committee policy meeting starting on March 17. 
    Stocks in the Philippines fell for a second trading
day, down 1 percent to its lowest close since Feb. 27, Malaysia
 ended slightly lower after a rangebound session and
Vietnam lost almost 1 percent to the lowest close since
Feb. 10.
    Singapore ended five sessions of losses and rose
0.4 percent, with battered large-caps such as United Overseas
Bank leading the rebound.
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3376.04       3362.77       +0.39
 Kuala Lumpur       1780.54       1781.75       -0.07
 Bangkok            1515.57       1541.55       -1.69
 Jakarta            5435.27       5426.47       +0.16
 Manila             7730.95       7809.54       -1.01
 Ho Chi Minh         580.80        586.10       -0.90
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3376.04       3365.15       +0.32
 Kuala Lumpur       1780.54       1761.25       +1.10
 Bangkok            1515.57       1497.67       +1.20
 Jakarta            5435.27       5226.95       +3.99
 Manila             7730.95       7230.57       +6.92
 Ho Chi Minh         580.80        545.63       +6.45
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

