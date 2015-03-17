FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia up slightly; cbank holds key rate as expected
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
March 17, 2015 / 10:37 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia up slightly; cbank holds key rate as expected

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 17 (Reuters) - Indonesian stocks posted
modest gains on Tuesday after the central bank kept its
benchmark rate steady as expected, while most others in
Southeast Asia ended higher as investors awaited U.S. Federal
Reserve meeting for interest rate direction.
    Jakarta composite index closed up 0.07 percent after
a rangebound session. Foreign inflows lifted selected stocks
such as Astra International and Semen Indonesia
, seen among beneficiaries of domestic spending.
    Indonesia's central bank, which last month surprisingly cut
its benchmark rate, held it steady at 7.50 percent on
Tuesday, saying the level of the rate is consistent with efforts
to contain inflation and the current account deficit.
 
    Stocks in Malaysia, the Philippines and
Vietnam snapped two days of falls, with banks such as
Public Bank and BDO Unibank leading among
gainers.
    Singapore shares reversed early gains and fell 0.2
percent while Thai shares eased 0.2 percent, extending
their slides for a third trading day to the lowest close since
Jan. 7.
    Fed policymakers will kick off their two-day meeting on
Tuesday, and many analysts expected them to remove the "patient"
reference to rate rises from their policy statement.
 
       
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3369.95       3376.04       -0.18
 Kuala Lumpur       1787.87       1780.54       +0.41
 Bangkok            1512.84       1515.57       -0.18
 Jakarta            5439.15       5435.27       +0.07
 Manila             7789.10       7730.95       +0.75
 Ho Chi Minh         581.76        580.80       +0.17
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3369.95       3365.15       +0.14
 Kuala Lumpur       1787.87       1761.25       +1.51
 Bangkok            1512.84       1497.67       +1.01
 Jakarta            5439.15       5226.95       +4.06
 Manila             7789.10       7230.57       +7.72
 Ho Chi Minh         581.76        545.63       +6.62
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.