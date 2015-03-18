FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Thai shares up on domestic funds; most others weak
#Financials
March 18, 2015 / 11:16 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thai shares up on domestic funds; most others weak

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 18 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell after range-bound session on Wednesday as investors
awaited the Fed policy statement for clues on U.S. interest
rates, but Thai index snapped a three-day losing streak amid
institutional-led buying.
    The SET index closed up 1.2 percent, recovering
after a third straight fall on Tuesday to a more than two-month
low. Brokers said domestic institutions bought shares for their
long only "trigger funds". 
    Trigger funds, a type of mutual fund, automatically redeem
after hitting their performance target.
    Banking shares and dividend-yielding stocks were among
outperformers, led by state run Krung Thai Bank, Siam
Cement and Kasikornbank.
    Stocks in Indonesia hit the lowest close in more
than three weeks and Singapore finished at the lowest
level since Jan. 21. Philippines and Vietnam both
reversed from the gains on the previous day.
    European shares followed Asian stocks higher on Wednesday
and the dollar held steady before a Federal Reserve meeting
that's expected to lay the groundwork for the first increase in
U.S. interest rates in nearly a decade. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3361.75       3369.95       -0.24
 Kuala Lumpur       1797.57       1787.87       +0.54
 Bangkok            1531.50       1512.84       +1.23
 Jakarta            5413.15       5439.15       -0.48
 Manila             7756.58       7789.10       -0.42
 Ho Chi Minh         578.68        581.76       -0.53
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3361.75       3365.15       -0.10
 Kuala Lumpur       1797.57       1761.25       +2.06
 Bangkok            1531.50       1497.67       +2.26
 Jakarta            5413.15       5226.95       +3.56
 Manila             7756.58       7230.57       +7.27
 Ho Chi Minh         578.68        545.63       +6.06
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
