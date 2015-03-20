FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Most retreat; Singapore near two-week high
#Financials
March 20, 2015 / 5:35 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Most retreat; Singapore near two-week high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 20 (Reuters) - Most major Southeast Asian
stock markets fell on Friday, reversing the previous day's gains
in reaction to a dovish U.S. central bank, but the Singapore
benchmark rose to a near two-week high amid buying in select
dividend-yielding large caps.
    Singapore's key Straits Times Index traded up 0.6
percent at 3,406.94, the highest since March 10. Shares of
Singapore Telecommunications, the most actively traded
by turnover, gained 1 percent to their highest since Feb. 27.
    The index is on track to post a weekly gain of 1.3 percent
after the prior week's loss.
    In Bangkok, investors booked profits in telecoms shares such
as Advanced Info Service, pulling the broader SET
index 0.9 percent lower and on track for a weekly drop
of 1.5 percent, a fifth successive week of declines.
    Brokers said foreign flows remained supportive.
    "Less concern about an imminent Fed hike and the start of
European QE began to support equity flows and should help limit
the downside of SET," strategists at broker KGI Securities wrote
in a report.
    Stocks in Indonesia edged down 0.4 percent, erasing
some of Thursday's 0.75 percent rise but still heading to end
the week 0.1 percent higher. Philippine shares eased 0.2
percent, on track for a slide of 0.2 percent on the week.
    Malaysia was down 0.4 percent, its first fall in
four sessions, and is set to close up about 1 percent on the
week.
    The pullback in the region came on the back of weak U.S.
stocks overnight while Asian stocks stalled on Friday as Federal
Reserve-inspired gains petered out.  
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 was little changed after rallying 1.3 percent
the previous day.
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0504 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3406.94       3386.16       +0.61
 Kuala Lumpur       1801.10       1809.13       -0.44
 Bangkok            1518.80       1532.13       -0.87
 Jakarta            5432.52       5453.85       -0.39
 Manila             7797.52       7814.55       -0.22
 Ho Chi Minh         575.17        573.74       +0.25
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
