SE Asia Stocks - Most edge up; Singapore up on banks
March 23, 2015 / 6:55 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Most edge up; Singapore up on banks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets
edged up on Monday, in line with regional peers after a weaker
U.S. dollar and a fall in U.S. treasury yields helped fuel a
rally in Wall Street.
    However, shares in Thailand traded lower after its
central bank trimmed this year's growth estimate.
 
    Singapore's key Straits Times Index was up 0.2
percent at 0614 GMT, led by banking stocks. DBS Group Holdings
Ltd gained 1.1 percent, while United Overseas Bank Ltd
 rose 0.7 percent, and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd
 edged up 0.4 percent. 
    Citi Research said in a report on Monday that it expects the
three Singapore banks' credit costs to fall this year compared
with last year. 
    However, the death of Singapore's founding Prime Minister
Lee Kuan Yew and a seven-day period of national mourning from
Monday could hit market sentiment. 
    Indonesia's Jakarta Composite Index and Malaysia's
main stock index edged up 0.1 percent each, while the
Philippines index was steady. 
    In Bangkok, losses in Big C Supercenter and
Advanced Info Service dragged the broader SET index
 0.1 percent lower to 1,528.40.
    "We estimate it (the index) will move in a range of
1,510/15-1,550/55 points, although window dressing should start
today," Broker Maybank Kim Eng Securities said in a note.
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 was up 0.43 percent by midday. 
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0614 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3418.68       3412.44       +0.18
 Kuala Lumpur       1805.35       1803.65       +0.09
 Bangkok            1528.40       1529.96       -0.10
 Jakarta            5447.20       5443.07       +0.08
 Manila             7819.13       7818.38       +0.01
 Ho Chi Minh         575.35        575.44       -0.09
 
 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in COLOMBO and Viparat Jantraprap in
BANGKOK; Editing by Anand Basu)

