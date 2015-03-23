FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Mostly retreat; Thai index down on telecoms
March 23, 2015 / 11:21 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Mostly retreat; Thai index down on telecoms

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell
on Monday, surrendering their early gains, with the Thai index
dropping to a near one-week closing low, led by telecoms. 
    The Thai SET index declined 0.7 percent, marking its
lowest close since March 17, with a 3.9 percent fall in the
country's third-largest telecom firm, True Corp, and a
0.8 percent loss in Advanced Info Service Pcl. 
    Foreign investors bought a net $13.60 million worth Thai
shares despite the central bank on Friday trimming its growth
forecast for this year. 
    Malaysia ended 0.4 percent weaker, while Indonesia
 and Singapore fell 0.1 percent each with the
death of Singapore's founding Prime Minister, Lee Kuan Yew, and
a seven-day period of national mourning from Monday expected to
dent market sentiment. 
    Jakarta saw a net foreign outflow of $30.28 million, Thomson
Reuters data showed. Malaysia witnessed a net inflow of $7.09
million, bourse data showed. 
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index fell 0.8 percent to its
lowest since Feb. 5, breaking a support level that analysts said
left room for further losses.
    Bucking the trend, the Philippines index ended 0.3
percent up. 
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3410.13       3412.44       -0.07
 Kuala Lumpur       1795.85       1803.65       -0.43
 Bangkok            1520.01       1529.96       -0.65
 Jakarta            5437.10       5443.06       -0.11
 Manila             7840.49       7818.38       +0.28
 Ho Chi Minh         570.89        575.44       -0.79
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3410.13       3365.15       +1.34
 Kuala Lumpur       1795.85       1761.25       +1.96
 Bangkok            1520.01       1497.67       +1.49
 Jakarta            5437.10       5226.95       +4.02
 Manila             7840.49       7230.57       +8.44
 Ho Chi Minh         570.89        545.63       +4.63
 ($1 = 32.5100 baht)
($1 = 13,014.0000 rupiah)
($1 = 3.6945 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in COLOMBO and Viparat Jantraprap in
BANGKOK; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

