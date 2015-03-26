FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Mostly weaker; Thailand near 3-mth low
March 26, 2015 / 7:00 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Mostly weaker; Thailand near 3-mth low

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets were
down on Thursday, with Thailand hovering near its three-month
low hit on Tuesday, as escalating tensions in the Middle East
and losses on Wall Street dented investor sentiment.
    Risk appetite was hit from news Saudi Arabia and its Gulf
Arab allies had launched air strikes in Yemen against Houthi
fighters who have tightened their grip on the southern city of
Aden. 
    Thailand's SET index had lost 0.1 percent by midday,
led by financials.   
    Indonesia's Jakarta Composite Index was down 0.1
percent, Malaysian stock index traded marginally lower,
and Vietnam's benchmark VN Index eased 0.4 percent, led
by blue-chips including energy stocks.
    Weakness in regional currencies with Malaysia's ringgit
 and Indonesia's rupiah down on corporate
dollar demand, also weighed on stocks. 
    The Philippine peso eased ahead of the central
bank's policy meeting later in the day when the authority is
expected to keep interest rates unchanged. The Philippine stock
index recovered from early losses and had gained 0.3
percent by midday.
    Singapore's key stock index outperformed other
markets in the region with a 0.5 percent gain. 
      
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0632 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3435.79       3419.02       +0.49
 Kuala Lumpur       1818.57       1819.10       -0.03
 Bangkok            1510.86       1512.80       -0.13
 Jakarta            5402.91       5405.49       -0.05
 Manila             7856.07       7836.34       +0.25
 Ho Chi Minh         558.94        560.93       -0.35
 
 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in COLOMBO; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

