SE Asia Stocks -Thailand closes near 3-month low; energy shares gain
March 26, 2015 / 11:07 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Thailand closes near 3-month low; energy shares gain

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets
ended weaker on Thursday, with Thailand near its lowest in more
than three months, tracking losses in regional markets though
energy shares gained as crude prices rose sharply amid
escalating tensions in the Middle East.
    Risk appetite was hit from news Saudi Arabia and its Gulf
Arab allies had launched air strikes in Yemen against Houthi
fighters who have tightened their grip on the southern city of
Aden. 
    Brent futures were up $2.27 at $58.75 by 1034 GMT.
U.S. crude was up $2.03 at $51.24 a barrel. 
    Thailand's SET index fell 1.1 percent to close at
its lowest since Jan. 6, led by financials. Foreign investors
sold a net $36.69 million worth of shares. 
    Thai energy shares bucked the trend, with PCC Exploration
and Production PCL and PTT gaining 5.2
percent and 0.3 percent, respectively. 
    Indonesia's Jakarta Composite Index fell 0.7 percent
to a five-week closing low amid a net foreign outflow of $25.18
million, while the Malaysian stock index ended
marginally lower. 
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index dropped 0.9 percent to
close at its lowest since Jan. 8, led by extended selling in
PetroVietNam Gas, the country's top firm by market
value.
    Weakness in regional currencies with Malaysia's ringgit
 and Indonesia's rupiah down on corporate
dollar demand, also weighed on stocks. 
    The Philippine stock index recovered from early
losses and closed 0.4 percent up. 
    After the market closed, the Philippine central bank left
its benchmark interest rate unchanged, as expected, saying
inflation will stay well within its comfort range this year and
next while economic growth is expected to remain robust.
 
    Singapore's key stock index ended 0.4 percent
firmer. 
         
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3431.59       3419.02       +0.37
 Kuala Lumpur       1818.42       1819.10       -0.04
 Bangkok            1496.41       1512.80       -1.08
 Jakarta            5368.80       5405.49       -0.68
 Manila             7871.10       7836.34       +0.44
 Ho Chi Minh         556.16        560.93       -0.85
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3431.59       3365.15       +1.97
 Kuala Lumpur       1818.42       1761.25       +3.25
 Bangkok            1496.41       1497.67       -0.08
 Jakarta            5368.80       5226.95       +2.71
 Manila             7871.10       7230.57       +8.86
 Ho Chi Minh         556.16        545.63       +1.93
 ($1 = 32.5200 baht)
($1 = 13,018.0000 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in COLOMBO; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

