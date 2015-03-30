FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Major markets up; Philippine at record closing high
March 30, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Major markets up; Philippine at record closing high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 30 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
mostly gained on Monday, in line with broader Asian markets, as
foreign inflows into select large caps sent the Philippine index
to a record closing high, while Indonesian benchmark extended
gains to a second session.
    Inflows from end-quarter portfolios helped lift shares
across exchanges while Asian stocks rose amid
hopes for stimulus to boost China's economy. 
    The Philippine main index was up 0.3 percent at
7,899.41, surpassing Friday's all-time closing high of 7,877.96.
Foreign-led buying lifted shares of Metropolitan Bank & Trust
 and Globe Telecom, stock exchange data showed.
    Jakarta composite index finished up 0.8 percent at
5,438.66, further rebounding from a more than five-week closing
low hit on March 26.
    Among actively traded, Astra International jumped
2.1 percent and Telkom Indonesia climbed 2 percent,
both boosted by foreign-led buying, stock exchange data showed.
    Thai index edged up 0.09 percent, its first gain in
seven straight sessions. Singapore's index inched up
0.1 percent, closing at the highest level since May 2013, while
Malaysia rose 0.5 percent to the highest close since
March 4.
    Vietnam bucked the trend, declining for a sixth day
to the lowest close since Jan. 5.
       
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3454.26       3450.10       +0.12
 Kuala Lumpur       1821.83       1813.37       +0.47
 Bangkok            1496.51       1495.22       +0.09
 Jakarta            5438.66       5396.85       +0.77
 Manila             7899.41       7877.96       +0.27
 Ho Chi Minh         545.19        551.42       -1.13
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3454.26       3365.15       +2.65
 Kuala Lumpur       1821.83       1761.25       +3.44
 Bangkok            1496.51       1497.67       -0.08
 Jakarta            5438.66       5226.95       +4.05
 Manila             7899.41       7230.57       +9.25
 Ho Chi Minh         545.19        545.63       -0.08
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
