SE Asia Stocks - Most up; plan to end martial law lifts Thai shares
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 31, 2015 / 8:01 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Most up; plan to end martial law lifts Thai shares

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 31 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
mostly rose on Tuesday buoyed by  end-quarter portfolio inflows
and positive global market sentiment, with the Thai benchmark
heading for a second straight gain on the government's plan to
lift martial law.
    The Thai SET index was up 0.5 percent, extending the
modest gain on Monday and further rebounding from a near
three-month low hit on March 27. It is on course for a quarterly
gain of 0.4 percent, the worst performing bourse in Southeast
Asia.
    Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Tuesday he has
asked for King Bhumibol Adulyadej's permission to lift martial
law which has been in place nationwide since before a May coup.
 
    Market focus will be on details of section 44 of the interim
constitution, which will likely be invoked to replace martial
law, strategists at broker Phillip Securities wrote in a report.
    "The possible lifting of martial law should be a boon for
shares of hotel and airline operators," they said.
    Shares of Airports of Thailand were down 0.4
percent, erasing some of their earlier losses and hotel firm
Central Plaza Hotel was unchanged after falling in
early trade.
    The Philippine index was up 0.5 percent at 7,940.49,
topping Monday's record close of 7,899.41 and on course for a
9.8 percent gain on the quarter, Southeast Asia's best
performer. Jakarta climbed 1.2 percent, heading for a
quarterly increase of 5.3 percent.
    Indonesia's Astra International and Philippine
Ayala Land extended gains from Monday when foreign
investors were net buyers of the stocks.
    A rally on Wall Street overnight and steps by China to shore
up its economy boosted risk appetite in Asian stocks, with
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 up 0.5 percent. 
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0722 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3450.70       3454.26       -0.10
 Kuala Lumpur       1826.75       1821.83       +0.27
 Bangkok            1503.96       1496.51       +0.50
 Jakarta            5504.36       5438.66       +1.20
 Manila             7940.49       7899.41       +0.52
 Ho Chi Minh         551.25        545.19       +1.11
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
