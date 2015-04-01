FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most retreat; tourism shares lift Thai index
April 1, 2015

BANGKOK, April 1 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell on Wednesday as investors cashed in on rallying
markets, with the Indonesian index reversing from a record on
Tuesday, but Thai shares eked out gains amid bargain hunting in
tourism-related stocks.
    The Jakarta composite index traded down 1.06 percent
after a 1.5 percent gain in the previous session. Astra
International, the country's second-biggest firm by
market capitalisation, dropped 4.4 percent, with retail
investors selling after a rally on Tuesday to a record high.
    Data released early on Wednesday showed Indonesia's annual
inflation rate in March increased slightly to 6.38 percent,
close to the projection in a Reuters poll. 
    In Bangkok, the key SET index was up 0.5 percent,
extending the gains of the previous two days. Tourism-related
shares such as Airports of Thailand and airline firm
Asia Aviation were among those actively traded.
    "The lifting of martial law and the lowering of the NYMEX
price by USD1/bbl will also regain investor confidence to
tourism-related sectors and limit their downside risks," broker
Maybank Kim Eng Securities said in a report.
    Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Tuesday he had
asked for King Bhumibol Adulyadej's permission to lift martial
law, which has been in place since before a coup 10 months ago.
He did not give a timeframe for when the law would be lifted.
 
    Stocks in Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam
 traded lower after an end-quarter rally on Tuesday. Asian
stocks sagged on Wednesday, taking their lead from weaker U.S.
shares.   
    In the Philippines, the key index edged up 0.13
percent, heading for a sixth straight day of gains and
surpassing a record close of 7,940.49 on Tuesday, thanks to its
economic outlook.
    The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday slightly
upgraded its forecast for Philippine economic growth to 6.7
percent this year from 6.6 percent, due in part to higher state
spending and strong private construction
activity. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0540 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3442.22       3447.01       -0.14
 Kuala Lumpur       1826.45       1830.78       -0.24
 Bangkok            1514.10       1505.94       +0.54
 Jakarta            5460.11       5518.67       -1.06
 Manila             7950.46       7940.49       +0.13
 Ho Chi Minh         546.03        551.13       -0.93
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

