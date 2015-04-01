FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Thai index up on domestic funds, airline shares
April 1, 2015 / 11:11 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thai index up on domestic funds, airline shares

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 1 (Reuters) - Thai stock index rose for a
third successive day on Wednesday, led by a recovery in airline
shares and bargain hunting by domestic funds, while the
Philippine benchmark hit a record closing high for a fifth day
in a row ahead of market holidays.
    Bangkok's SET index was up 1.30 percent, taking its
gain since Monday to about 2 percent.
    Among outperformers, national carrier Thai Airways
International surged 11 percent after Japan's civil
aviation agency lifted a charter flight ban for Thai-registered
airliners during April and May to help ease the impact on
passengers. 
    Domestic institutions bought shares worth a net 2.4 billion
baht ($73.8 million), a third straight day of net purchases
while foreign investors were net sellers worth 2.2 billion baht,
their first selling in three days, stock exchange data showed.
 
    Buying inflows this week were from domestic long only
"trigger funds", brokers said. Trigger funds, a type of mutual
fund, automatically redeem after hitting their performance
target.
    The Philippine main index rose 0.7 percent to
7,993.09, above the previous record close of 7,940.49 hit on
Tuesday. The market will be closed on Thursday and Friday for a
public holiday.
    Among weak spots, Jakarta composite index ended the
day down 0.9 percent, its first fall in four trading days.
Profit taking hit rallying shares such as Astra International
 and Bank Rakyat Indonesia.
    "Share prices in Jakarta are normalising after a quarterly
window dressing yesterday," said a Jakarata-based equities
trader.
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3447.02       3447.01        0.00
 Kuala Lumpur       1826.31       1830.78       -0.24
 Bangkok            1525.58       1505.94       +1.30
 Jakarta            5466.87       5518.67       -0.94
 Manila             7993.09       7940.49       +0.66
 Ho Chi Minh         538.91        551.13       -2.22
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3447.02       3365.15       +2.43
 Kuala Lumpur       1826.31       1761.25       +3.69
 Bangkok            1525.58       1497.67       +1.86
 Jakarta            5466.87       5226.95       +4.59
 Manila             7993.09       7230.57      +10.55
 Ho Chi Minh         538.91        545.63       -1.23
 ($1 = 32.5200 baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by
Fransiska Nangoy in Jakarta and Erik dela Cruz in Manila;
Editing by Anand Basu)

