SE Asia Stocks-Most up ahead of holiday; Thai SET near 3-week high
#Energy
April 2, 2015 / 8:16 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most up ahead of holiday; Thai SET near 3-week high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 2 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets rose on Thursday, led by energy shares, while Thai stock
index climbed to the highest in almost three weeks as
tourism-related stocks gained after the government lifted
martial law.
    The benchmark SET index was up 0.5 percent at
1,532.94. It earlier hit 1,539.65, the highest since March 16.
    Investors have shown appetite for selected aviation stocks
after the military government said on Wednesday it had lifted
martial law imposed before a coup 10 months ago. 
    Shares of Airports of Thailand jumped 1.4 percent
to their highest in one week and airline firm Bangkok Airways
 traded up 1 percent after the slide on Wednesday.
    Broker Phillip Securities pegged resistance for the main
index at 1,540 for the day. It advised investors to take profits
near the resistance level.
    "Even though the lifting of the martial law would be a
short-term positive for the market, we believe economic recovery
will still largely depend on government's investment spending,"
it said.
    A rebound in U.S. oil prices overnight bolstered some buying
into regional energy shares but caution remained over the energy
price volatility due to nuclear talks with Iran, brokers said.
 
    Shares of Thailand's PTT Pcl, Singapore's Keppel
Corp and Malaysia's Petronas Gas were among
actively traded.
    Singapore's index traded slightly higher, heading
for a modest loss on the week. Indonesia eased 0.2
percent, on track for a weekly gain of 1 percent. Singapore and
Indonesia will be closed on Friday for a public holiday.
 
    The Philippines was shut on Thursday through Friday
for a public holiday. 
    Malaysia was up 0.3 percent, reversing from the fall
on Wednesday. Vietnam was up 1.5 percent, rebounding from
a three-month low hit on the previous day, with banking shares
leading the pack. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0753 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3450.20       3447.02       +0.09
 Kuala Lumpur       1831.35       1826.31       +0.28
 Bangkok            1532.94       1525.58       +0.48
 Jakarta            5453.51       5466.87       -0.23
 Ho Chi Minh         546.85        538.91       +1.47
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
