SE Asia Stocks-Singapore up, Indonesia down ahead of holiday

BANGKOK, April 2 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets closed higher on Thursday, with stocks in Singapore posting modest gains ahead of a market holiday while select Thai tourism-related stocks advanced after the government lifted the martial law. Bangkok's SET index was up 0.4 percent amid selective buying in aviation stocks such as Airports of Thailand after the military government said on Wednesday it had lifted the martial law imposed before a coup 10 months ago. Singapore's key Straits Times Index ended up 0.2 percent, while the Jakarta composite index was down 0.2 percent. Both stock exchanges are closed on Friday for a public holiday. The Philippine stock market is closed on Thursday and Friday for public holidays. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3453.75 3447.02 +0.20 Kuala Lumpur 1831.97 1826.31 +0.31 Bangkok 1532.23 1525.58 +0.44 Jakarta 5456.39 5466.87 -0.19 Ho Chi Minh 546.85 538.91 +1.47 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3453.75 3365.15 +2.63 Kuala Lumpur 1831.97 1761.25 +4.02 Bangkok 1532.23 1497.67 +2.31 Jakarta 5456.39 5226.95 +4.39 Manila -- 7230.57 -- Ho Chi Minh 546.85 545.63 +0.22 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)