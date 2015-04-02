FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Singapore up, Indonesia down ahead of holiday
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 2, 2015 / 10:26 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Singapore up, Indonesia down ahead of holiday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 2 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets closed higher on Thursday, with stocks in Singapore
posting modest gains ahead of a market holiday while select Thai
tourism-related stocks advanced after the government lifted the
martial law.
    Bangkok's SET index was up 0.4 percent amid
selective buying in aviation stocks such as Airports of Thailand
 after the military government said on Wednesday it had
lifted the martial law imposed before a coup 10 months ago.
 
    Singapore's key Straits Times Index ended up 0.2
percent, while the Jakarta composite index was down 0.2
percent. Both stock exchanges are closed on Friday for a public
holiday. 
    The Philippine stock market is closed on Thursday and 
Friday for public holidays. 
    
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3453.75       3447.02       +0.20
 Kuala Lumpur       1831.97       1826.31       +0.31
 Bangkok            1532.23       1525.58       +0.44
 Jakarta            5456.39       5466.87       -0.19
 Ho Chi Minh         546.85        538.91       +1.47
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3453.75       3365.15       +2.63
 Kuala Lumpur       1831.97       1761.25       +4.02
 Bangkok            1532.23       1497.67       +2.31
 Jakarta            5456.39       5226.95       +4.39
 Manila               --         7230.57        --
 Ho Chi Minh         546.85        545.63       +0.22
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.