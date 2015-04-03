FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Thai index up on domestic fund buying
April 3, 2015 / 6:45 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thai index up on domestic fund buying

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 3 (Reuters) - Thai shares rose for a fifth
day on Friday, helped by selective buying by domestic funds and
optimism about corporate earnings in the first quarter, while
stocks in Malaysia trimmed earlier gains after February trade
data came weaker than expected.
    Thai SET index was up 0.12 percent, on course for a
2.6 percent advance on the week, its first in seven weeks.
    Select large caps and dividend yielding stocks were among
actively traded by turnover, including Intouch Holdings Pcl
 and Krung Thai Bank Pcl.
    Broker Phillip Securities said buying interests from long
only trigger funds in equities is likely to continue, with
trading seen subdued ahead of a three-day weekend. The Thai
bourse will be closed on Monday for a public holiday.
    "As Thailand's holiday is approaching, foreigners will slow
investment," it said in a report.
    Maybank Kim Eng Securities advised accumulating selective
stocks likely to post impressive first quarter earnings growth.
Banks will kick start a coming reporting season, with
January-March earnings due out late in the month.
    Malaysia's main index edged up 0.09 percent to
1,833.67, after hitting 1,836.82, the highest since Nov. 27. It
is set to post a weekly increase of 1.1 percent, a third
straight week of gain.
    Data showed Malaysia's exports fell 9.7 percent in February
from a year earlier due to a continued slump in oil prices and a
weakening Chinese economy. 
    Vietnam edged up 0.3 percent, further recovering from
a three-month low hit on Wednesday and poised for a weekly fall
of 0.7 percent. 
    Singapore and Indonesia were closed for a
public holiday on Friday, while the Philippines was still
shut for a second day, all resuming trade on Monday.
    Asian stocks edged up as investors awaited key U.S.
employment figures for clues on when the Federal Reserve will
hike interest rates. 

For Asian Companies click;  
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0609 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Kuala Lumpur       1833.67       1831.97       +0.09
 Bangkok            1537.09       1532.23       +0.12
 Ho Chi Minh         548.40        546.85       +0.28
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
