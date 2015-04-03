FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Thai shares post first weekly gain in seven
#Asia
April 3, 2015 / 10:56 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thai shares post first weekly gain in seven

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 3 (Reuters) - Stocks in Thailand, Malaysia
and Vietnam posted modest gains on Friday with some South-east
Asian markets closed for holiday, while investors awaited the
release of U.S. jobs data later in the day for clues on when the
Fed will raise interest rates.
    Thailand's key SET index edged up 0.25 percent on
the day and 2.73 percent on the week, its first gain in seven
weeks.
    Tourism stocks such as hotelier Central Plaza Hotel
 and Minor International advanced, with
brokers citing the lifting of martial law imposed 10 months ago
as the key catalyst. 
    Airline stocks ended mixed, with national carrier Thai
Airways International erasing early gains to close
higher 0.8 percent, while budget carrier Nok Airlines 
fell 1.7 percent, recouping some of its early loss.
    Thai Transport Minister Air Chief Marshall Prajin Junthong
said on Friday Japan's civil aviation agency has agreed to
temporarily lift a ban preventing Thailand-registered airlines
from operating charter flights to Japan from April 11 to May 31.
 
    Malaysia climbed 1.2 percent on the week, its third
consecutive week. Vietnam posted a fourth consecutive
week of losses, down 0.7 percent. 
    Singapore, the Philippines and Indonesia
 were closed on Friday for a market holiday, ending the
trading week up 0.11 percent, 1.46 percent and 1.10 percent,
respectively.
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 was up about 0.4 percent on the day.
    Data showing an unexpected fall in the number of Americans
filing new claims for unemployment benefits boosted sentiment
before the U.S. Labor Department's nonfarm payrolls report for
March, which will be released on the Good Friday
holiday.  
               
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Kuala Lumpur       1834.52       1831.97       +0.14
 Bangkok            1536.05       1532.23       +0.25
 Ho Chi Minh         547.85        546.85       +0.18
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore            --          3365.15         --  
 Kuala Lumpur       1834.52       1761.25       +4.16
 Bangkok            1536.05       1497.67       +2.56
 Jakarta              --          5226.95         -- 
 Manila               --          7230.57         -- 
 Ho Chi Minh         547.85        545.63       +0.41
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
