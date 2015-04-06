FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up on weak U.S. jobs data; Philippines hits record high
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 6, 2015 / 5:35 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up on weak U.S. jobs data; Philippines hits record high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 6 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets traded higher on Monday, with the Philippine index
 hitting a record high after weaker-than-expected U.S.
jobs data led investors pare bets that the Federal Reserve would
raise interest rates anytime soon.
    The Philippine stock index rose as much as 0.9 percent to a
record high of 8,062.79, ahead of inflation data due to come out
on Tuesday.
    Investors remain optimistic about the Philippine market
given corporate expansions, such as in power and property, and
are positioning their portfolios ahead of the first-quarter
earnings results, said Astro del Castillo, managing director at
First Grade Finance Inc in Manila.
    The Indonesian stock index rose 0.4 percent, led by
heavyweights Astra International Tbk and Bank Central
Asia Tbk.
    "The dollar index was corrected and it gave Indonesian
market some positive support," said Muhamad Alfatih, an analyst
with Samuel Sekuritas Indonesia in Jakarta. 
    The Indonesian rupiah advanced as much as 0.6 percent
to 12,920 per dollar, its strongest since March 25.
    The Malaysian index rose 0.4 percent, while
Singapore was little changed. Bucking the trend, the
Vietnam index fell 0.4 percent. 
    Thailand's stock market is closed on Monday for a
public holiday and trading will resume on Tuesday.   
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on 0448 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3454.92       3453.75       +0.03
 Kuala Lumpur       1842.47       1834.52       +0.43
 Bangkok              --          1532.23         -- 
 Jakarta            5477.36       5456.40       +0.38
 Manila             8055.65       7993.09       +0.78
 Ho Chi Minh         545.80        547.85       -0.38
 

 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Additional reporting by Neil
Jerome Morales in MANILA; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.