SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up on U.S. jobs data; Philippines at record close

JAKARTA, April 6 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets mostly ended higher on Monday after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data raised doubts the Federal Reserve would hike interest rates any time soon. The Philippine stock index led the region with a 0.8 percent gain, hitting a record close at 8,053.74, the first time it ever ended above the 8,000 mark. Investors remain optimistic about the Philippine market given corporate expansions, such as in power and property, and are positioning their portfolios ahead of first-quarter results, said Astro del Castillo, managing director at First Grade Finance Inc in Manila. Shares of SM Investment Corp, the country's biggest conglomerate by value, rose 2.1 percent, its biggest one-day gain since Feb. 9. The company said in a filing to the stock exchange on Monday that it is expecting 10-12 percent growth in recurring net income this year. The Indonesian stock index closed 0.4 percent up, led by a 2.5 percent gain in biggest bank by value Bank Central Asia Tbk. "The dollar index has corrected and it gave the Indonesian market some positive support," said Muhamad Alfatih, an analyst with Samuel Sekuritas Indonesia in Jakarta. The Indonesian rupiah advanced as much as 0.6 percent to 12,920 per dollar, its strongest since March 25. Malaysian stocks rose 0.5 percent, while Vietnam was 0.9 down and Singapore ended marginally lower. The Thai stock market was closed on Monday for a public holiday and will resume trading on Tuesday. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3452.91 3453.75 -0.02 Kuala Lumpur 1842.94 1834.52 +0.46 Bangkok -- 1536.05 -- Jakarta 5480.03 5456.40 +0.43 Manila 8053.74 7993.09 +0.76 Ho Chi Minh 542.97 547.85 -0.89 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3452.91 3365.15 -2.61 Kuala Lumpur 1842.94 1761.25 +4.64 Bangkok -- 1497.67 -- Jakarta 5480.03 5226.95 +4.84 Manila 8053.74 7230.57 +11.4 Ho Chi Minh 542.97 545.63 -0.49 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Additional reporting by Neil Jerome Morales in MANILA; Editing by Sunil Nair)