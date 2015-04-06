FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up on U.S. jobs data; Philippines at record close
April 6, 2015 / 9:46 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up on U.S. jobs data; Philippines at record close

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 6 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
mostly ended higher on Monday  after weaker-than-expected U.S.
jobs data raised doubts the Federal Reserve would hike interest
rates any time soon.
    The Philippine stock index led the region with a 0.8
percent gain, hitting a record close at 8,053.74, the first time
it ever ended above the 8,000 mark.
    Investors remain optimistic about the Philippine market
given corporate expansions, such as in power and property, and
are positioning their portfolios ahead of first-quarter results,
said Astro del Castillo, managing director at First Grade
Finance Inc in Manila. 
    Shares of SM Investment Corp, the country's biggest
conglomerate by value, rose 2.1 percent, its biggest one-day
gain since Feb. 9. The company said in a filing to the stock
exchange on Monday that it is expecting 10-12 percent growth in
recurring net income this year. 
    The Indonesian stock index closed 0.4 percent up,
led by a 2.5 percent gain in biggest bank by value Bank Central
Asia Tbk.
    "The dollar index has corrected and it gave the Indonesian
market some positive support," said Muhamad Alfatih, an analyst
with Samuel Sekuritas Indonesia in Jakarta.
    The Indonesian rupiah advanced as much as 0.6 percent
to 12,920 per dollar, its strongest since March 25.
    Malaysian stocks rose 0.5 percent, while Vietnam
 was 0.9 down and Singapore ended marginally
lower.
    The Thai stock market was closed on Monday for a
public holiday and will resume trading on Tuesday.
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3452.91       3453.75       -0.02
 Kuala Lumpur       1842.94       1834.52       +0.46
 Bangkok              --          1536.05         -- 
 Jakarta            5480.03       5456.40       +0.43
 Manila             8053.74       7993.09       +0.76
 Ho Chi Minh         542.97        547.85       -0.89
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3452.91       3365.15       -2.61
 Kuala Lumpur       1842.94       1761.25       +4.64
 Bangkok              --          1497.67         -- 
 Jakarta            5480.03       5226.95       +4.84
 Manila             8053.74       7230.57       +11.4
 Ho Chi Minh         542.97        545.63       -0.49
    

 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Additional reporting by Neil
Jerome Morales in MANILA; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
