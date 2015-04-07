FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Extend winning streak; Philippine at fresh record close
April 7, 2015 / 11:06 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Extend winning streak; Philippine at fresh record close

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 7 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
rose on Tuesday as expectations of a possible delayed hike in
U.S interest rates bolstered stock market sentiment globally,
with the Philippine main index touching a record closing high
for a seventh straight trading day.
    The Philippine main index ended up 0.6 percent at
8,098.68, topping Monday's sixth straight record close of
8,053.74, as the country's annual inflation rate rose slower
than expected in March, giving the central bank more leeway to
keep policy rates steady.  
    Among outperformers, Malaysia's key index extended
gains for a fourth session, up 0.7 percent at 1,856.51, the
highest close since September.
    The rally sent it to an overbought territory, with the
14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) jumping to 71.29 from
Monday's 66.9. A level of 70 or higher indicates the market is
overbought.
    Global stocks rose on Tuesday, as many European bourses
re-opening after the Easter break took on the positive tone set
by U.S. markets overnight, with sentiment boosted by a potential
trans-Atlantic acquisition.       
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3465.62       3452.91       +0.37
 Kuala Lumpur       1856.51       1842.94       +0.74
 Bangkok            1549.53       1536.05       +0.88
 Jakarta            5523.29       5480.03       +0.79
 Manila             8098.68       8053.74       +0.56
 Ho Chi Minh         548.11        542.97       +0.95
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3465.62       3365.15       +2.99
 Kuala Lumpur       1856.51       1761.25       +5.41
 Bangkok            1549.53       1497.67       +3.46
 Jakarta            5523.29       5226.95       +5.67
 Manila             8098.68       7230.57      +12.01
 Ho Chi Minh         548.11        545.63       +0.45
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
