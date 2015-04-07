SE Asia Stocks-Extend winning streak; Philippine at fresh record close

BANGKOK, April 7 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Tuesday as expectations of a possible delayed hike in U.S interest rates bolstered stock market sentiment globally, with the Philippine main index touching a record closing high for a seventh straight trading day. The Philippine main index ended up 0.6 percent at 8,098.68, topping Monday's sixth straight record close of 8,053.74, as the country's annual inflation rate rose slower than expected in March, giving the central bank more leeway to keep policy rates steady. Among outperformers, Malaysia's key index extended gains for a fourth session, up 0.7 percent at 1,856.51, the highest close since September. The rally sent it to an overbought territory, with the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) jumping to 71.29 from Monday's 66.9. A level of 70 or higher indicates the market is overbought. Global stocks rose on Tuesday, as many European bourses re-opening after the Easter break took on the positive tone set by U.S. markets overnight, with sentiment boosted by a potential trans-Atlantic acquisition. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3465.62 3452.91 +0.37 Kuala Lumpur 1856.51 1842.94 +0.74 Bangkok 1549.53 1536.05 +0.88 Jakarta 5523.29 5480.03 +0.79 Manila 8098.68 8053.74 +0.56 Ho Chi Minh 548.11 542.97 +0.95 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3465.62 3365.15 +2.99 Kuala Lumpur 1856.51 1761.25 +5.41 Bangkok 1549.53 1497.67 +3.46 Jakarta 5523.29 5226.95 +5.67 Manila 8098.68 7230.57 +12.01 Ho Chi Minh 548.11 545.63 +0.45 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)