SE Asia Stocks-Fall after late selling; Singapore bucks trend
May 11, 2015 / 11:21 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Fall after late selling; Singapore bucks trend

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 11 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets retreated on Monday, with Thai benchmark ending at its
day's low as domestic investors cashed in quick gains, but
stocks in Singapore extended gains to a near one-week high
helped by select large caps.
    Bangkok's SET index closed down 0.6 percent at
1,501.30. Late selling hit banking shares, sending Krung Thai
Bank Pcl 0.5 percent lower and Siam Commercial Bank
 down 1.2 percent.
    Retail investors and brokers were net sellers for the day,
stock exchange data showed, while foreign investors bought a net
1.67 billion baht ($50 million) after seven sessions of net
selling worth 9.6 billion baht ($285 million). 
    Foreign investors led selling in Malaysia, the
Philippines and Indonesia, recording net outflows
of 165.74 million ringgit, 832 million peso and 66.7 billion
rupiah, respectively.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index was up 0.5 percent
at 3,470.80, the highest closing level since May 5. Shares of
Singapore Telecommunications and United Overseas Bank
 both rose almost 1 percent.
    China's interest rate cut kept shares worldwide near record
highs on Monday, though euro zone bourses, bonds and the euro
were pegged back by a lack of progress in resolving Greece's
financing woes. 
    Singapore's index could weaken towards 3,370 if Greece fail
in its reform talk efforts and default on its debt, according to
Singapore's based broker NRA Capital report.

    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3470.80       3452.01       +0.54
 Kuala Lumpur       1805.49       1807.65       -0.21
 Bangkok            1501.30       1510.51       -0.61
 Jakarta            5172.48       5182.21       -0.19
 Manila             7777.90       7763.21       +0.19
 Ho Chi Minh         551.67        554.51       -0.51
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3470.80       3365.15       +3.14
 Kuala Lumpur       1805.49       1761.25       +2.51
 Bangkok            1501.30       1497.67       +0.24
 Jakarta            5172.48       5226.95       -1.04
 Manila             7777.90       7230.57       +7.57
 Ho Chi Minh         551.67        545.63       +1.11
 ($1 = 13,150.0000 rupiah)
($1 = 3.5985 ringgit)
($1 = 44.6800 Philippine pesos)
($1 = 33.6800 baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

